Who Ya Got In The Eastern Conference Finals? [Poll]

The Eastern Conference Finals get underway tonight in South Beach. For the fourth time in six years, the Celtics are trying to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals and will take on the same team they met the last time Boston made it this far.

Back in the bubble in the summer of 2020, the C's and Heat squared off in a somewhat surprising ECF showdown. The C's entered as the 3-seed in the East, while Miami made it as the 5-seed and bounced the Celtics in six games on their way to the Finals.

It's the third time since 2012 the teams will meet this deep into the postseason, with the Heat edging the C's in the previous two matchups.

Boston and Miami met three times in the 2021-22 regular season and the Celtics took two of the contests. The C's scored a 95-78 win @ Miami on Nov. 4 and a 122-92 win in Boston on Jan. 31, before the Heat took the series finale in Boston on Mar. 30, 106-98.

Can Boston finally get over the hump and play for a title for the first time since 2010, or will the Heat continue to have their way with the Celtics in the postseason?