Who’s Playing In The HS Senior All Star Games?

Maine's high school senior all stars will get their chance to shine on Thursday at the annual North vs South Senior All Star Games. Colby College in Waterville is the host site.

The Class C/D game is at 5PM and the Class A/B game is at 7PM.

The Underclass games will start at 1PM and the awarding of Miss Maine Softball also takes place Thursday.

Here are the tentative rosters for the North Region teams...

NORTH A/B SENIOR GAME ROSTER (as of 6/21/18)

1.Lexi Cunningham  Bangor 2. Jaelynn Doody  Caribou 3. Kaytlin Waldemarson  Caribou 4. Emmy Lashua Edward Little 5. Hannah Sargent  Ellsworth 6. Jenna Clukey  Foxcroft Academy 7. Brooklyn Scott  Hampden Ac.  8. Katie Windsor  Hermon 9. Laura Zenk  Hermon 10. Kayla Massey  John Bapst 11. Hallie Holt  Lawrence 12.Jordan Mynahan  Lewiston 13. Zoe Stilphen  Mt. Ararat 14. Gabby Depatsy  Medomak Valley  15. Sarah Labbe Messalonskee 16. Maddie Thornton  MDI 17. Austin Leighton  Nokomis 18. Casey Pine  Oceanside 19. McKenna Smith  Old Town 20. Kaisa Heikkinen  Oxford Hills 21. Ashley Alward  Skowhegan 22. Wylie Bedard  Skowhegan 23. Sarah Guimond  Winslow

Bold: Miss Softball Award Finalist

 

NORTH C/D SENIOR GAME ROSTER (as of 6/21/2018)

1.Amber Chasse  Ashland 2. Morgan Doughty  Ashland 3. Darian Jellison  Bucksport 4. Katelin Saunders    Bucksport 5. Mackenzie Smith  Bucksport 6. Hannah Stevenson  Bucksport 7. Caitlyn Harris  Cen. Aroostook 8. Leanne Fitzpatrick  Katahdin 9. Lindsey Gelfuso  Mattanawcook 10. Haley McLaughlin  Mattanawcook 11. Kimberlee Voisine  Mattanawcook 12. Madison Leighton  Narraguagus 13. Lilly Leland  Orono 14. Payton Trudel  Orono 15. Katie Walker  Orono 16. Kortney McKehinie  Penobscot Valley 17. Jennie Cox  Woodland

