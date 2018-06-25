Who’s Playing In The HS Senior All Star Games?

Maine's high school senior all stars will get their chance to shine on Thursday at the annual North vs South Senior All Star Games. Colby College in Waterville is the host site.

The Class C/D game is at 5PM and the Class A/B game is at 7PM.

The Underclass games will start at 1PM and the awarding of Miss Maine Softball also takes place Thursday.

Here are the tentative rosters for the North Region teams...

NORTH A/B SENIOR GAME ROSTER (as of 6/21/18)

1.Lexi Cunningham Bangor 2. Jaelynn Doody Caribou 3. Kaytlin Waldemarson Caribou 4. Emmy Lashua Edward Little 5. Hannah Sargent Ellsworth 6. Jenna Clukey Foxcroft Academy 7. Brooklyn Scott Hampden Ac. 8. Katie Windsor Hermon 9. Laura Zenk Hermon 10. Kayla Massey John Bapst 11. Hallie Holt Lawrence 12.Jordan Mynahan Lewiston 13. Zoe Stilphen Mt. Ararat 14. Gabby Depatsy Medomak Valley 15. Sarah Labbe Messalonskee 16. Maddie Thornton MDI 17. Austin Leighton Nokomis 18. Casey Pine Oceanside 19. McKenna Smith Old Town 20. Kaisa Heikkinen Oxford Hills 21. Ashley Alward Skowhegan 22. Wylie Bedard Skowhegan 23. Sarah Guimond Winslow

Bold: Miss Softball Award Finalist

NORTH C/D SENIOR GAME ROSTER (as of 6/21/2018)

1.Amber Chasse Ashland 2. Morgan Doughty Ashland 3. Darian Jellison Bucksport 4. Katelin Saunders Bucksport 5. Mackenzie Smith Bucksport 6. Hannah Stevenson Bucksport 7. Caitlyn Harris Cen. Aroostook 8. Leanne Fitzpatrick Katahdin 9. Lindsey Gelfuso Mattanawcook 10. Haley McLaughlin Mattanawcook 11. Kimberlee Voisine Mattanawcook 12. Madison Leighton Narraguagus 13. Lilly Leland Orono 14. Payton Trudel Orono 15. Katie Walker Orono 16. Kortney McKehinie Penobscot Valley 17. Jennie Cox Woodland