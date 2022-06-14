Winslow Beats Hermon 3-0 to Win Class B Northern Maine Title

The Hermon Hawks magical season came to an end on Tuesday night at Coffin Field in Brewer, as the Winslow Black Raiders defeated Hermon 3-0 in the Class B Northern Maine Championship.

Emma Michaud was in the circle for Winslow. She allowed just 3 hits, striking out 12 and walking 3.

Katie Fowler started for Hermon, pitching 5 innings. She allowed 3 hits, striking out 7 and walking 1. Lyndsee Reed pitched the final 2 innings for the Hawks,. She allowed 2 hits, striking out 4 and walking 2.

Fowler, Faith Coombs and Norra Idano had Hermon's hits.

Leah Knight, leading off for Winslow was 2-4 scoring 2 runs. Kate Nichols had a single and scored a run. Halry Parmeleau and Kaci Fortin also singled for the Black Raiders.

Winslow the #8 seed will now play the winner of the #1 York- #2 Gardiner Southern Maine Championship for the Class B State Title on Saturday June 18th.