Witches Begin Defense Of Baseball, Softball Titles

Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket Photo

High school baseball and softball teams all over the state began tryouts for their 2019 teams. But only one school can claim defending state champion status in both sports, and that school is Brewer.

The baseball team scored a 3-2 walkoff win over Wells to claim their first ever state title. Head coach Dana Corey was named Coach of the Year in Maine.

The Witches know they have a bullseye on the back and the also know this is not the same team. Gone are a bunch of seniors but the coaching staff feels many of the incoming freshmen and sophomores are ready.

Boys' Spring Baseball - Varsity (2018 - 2019)
Brewer High School
Date/TimeEventLocation
1.Tue 4/16/19
01:00 PM		Brewer High School at Gardiner Area High SchoolGardiner Area High School
2.Fri 4/19/19
04:00 PM		Brewer High School at Winslow High SchoolWinslow High School
3.Mon 4/22/19
04:30 PM		Brewer High School at Bangor High SchoolMansfield Complex
4.Wed 4/24/19
04:30 PM		Oceanside High School at Brewer High SchoolBrewer High- Heddericg Field
5.Fri 4/26/19
04:30 PM		Lawrence High School at Brewer High SchoolBrewer High- Heddericg Field
6.Mon 4/29/19
04:30 PM		Brewer High School at Old Town High SchoolOld Town High School
7.Wed 5/1/19
04:00 PM		Brewer High School at Nokomis Regional HighNokomis Regional High School
8.Fri 5/3/19
06:30 PM		Hampden Academy at Brewer High SchoolBrewer High- Heddericg Field
9.Mon 5/6/19
06:30 PM		Belfast Area High School at Brewer High SchoolBrewer High- Heddericg Field
10.Fri 5/10/19
06:30 PM		Bangor High School at Brewer High SchoolBrewer High- Heddericg Field
11.Tue 5/14/19
04:00 PM		Brewer High School at Maine Central InstituteManson Park
12.Thu 5/16/19
04:30 PM		Brewer High School at Ellsworth High SchoolEllsworth High School
13.Mon 5/20/19
06:30 PM		Hermon High School at Brewer High SchoolBrewer High- Heddericg Field
14.Wed 5/22/19
06:30 PM		Winslow High School at Brewer High SchoolBrewer High- Heddericg Field
15.Fri 5/24/19
07:00 PM		Brewer High School at Hampden AcademyBordick Park at Hampden Academy
16.Tue 5/28/19
06:30 PM		Nokomis Regional High at Brewer High SchoolBrewer High- Heddericg Field
Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket Photo

The Brewer softball team is coming off a state championship win over Greely by a score of 1-0.

Coach Skip Estes has all of his pitching back and most of his position players. But, he says this is a new year, new team.

In fact, he doesn't want players wearing state title garb from last year to back up that point.

Girls' Spring Softball - Varsity (2018 - 2019)
Brewer High School
Date/TimeEventLocation
1.Tue 4/16/19
01:00 PM		Brewer High School at Gardiner Area High SchoolGardiner Area High School
2.Fri 4/19/19
04:00 PM		Brewer High School at Winslow High SchoolWinslow High School
3.Mon 4/22/19
04:30 PM		Brewer High School at Bangor High SchoolBangor High School
4.Wed 4/24/19
04:30 PM		Oceanside High School at Brewer High SchoolBrewer High School- Coffin Field
5.Fri 4/26/19
04:30 PM		Lawrence High School at Brewer High SchoolBrewer High School- Coffin Field
6.Mon 4/29/19
04:30 PM		Brewer High School at Old Town High SchoolOld Town High School
7.Wed 5/1/19
04:00 PM		Brewer High School at Nokomis Regional HighNokomis Regional High School
8.Fri 5/3/19
06:30 PM		Hampden Academy at Brewer High SchoolBrewer High School- Coffin Field
9.Mon 5/6/19
06:30 PM		Belfast Area High School at Brewer High SchoolBrewer High School- Coffin Field
10.Fri 5/10/19
06:30 PM		Bangor High School at Brewer High SchoolBrewer High School- Coffin Field
11.Tue 5/14/19
04:00 PM		Brewer High School at Maine Central InstituteManson Park
12.Thu 5/16/19
04:30 PM		Brewer High School at Ellsworth High SchoolEllsworth High School
13.Mon 5/20/19
06:30 PM		Hermon High School at Brewer High SchoolBrewer High School- Coffin Field
14.Wed 5/22/19
06:30 PM		Winslow High School at Brewer High SchoolBrewer High School- Coffin Field
15.Fri 5/24/19
07:00 PM		Brewer High School at Hampden AcademyHampden Acdemy Multi-purpose Field
16.Tue 5/28/19
06:30 PM		Nokomis Regional High at Brewer High SchoolBrewer High School- Coffin Field

NOTE: Check out more of what Coach Skip Estes and Dana Corey have to say about the season ahead on the Tuesday 'Morning Pitch Show' at 6am on Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket.

Categories: High School Baseball, High School Sports, Local Sports, Maine Sports, Sports, Youth Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top