Witches Begin Defense Of Baseball, Softball Titles

High school baseball and softball teams all over the state began tryouts for their 2019 teams. But only one school can claim defending state champion status in both sports, and that school is Brewer.

The baseball team scored a 3-2 walkoff win over Wells to claim their first ever state title. Head coach Dana Corey was named Coach of the Year in Maine.

The Witches know they have a bullseye on the back and the also know this is not the same team. Gone are a bunch of seniors but the coaching staff feels many of the incoming freshmen and sophomores are ready.

Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket Photo

The Brewer softball team is coming off a state championship win over Greely by a score of 1-0.

Coach Skip Estes has all of his pitching back and most of his position players. But, he says this is a new year, new team.

In fact, he doesn't want players wearing state title garb from last year to back up that point.