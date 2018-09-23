Wyman Adds Maine Mid-Amateur Title To Resume

Portland's Jack Wyman continues his season of amateur golf dominance in Maine. Sunday afternoon he won the Maine Mid-Amateur Golf Championship by nine strokes over his nearest competitor.

At Sunday River CC in Bethel, Wyman fired rounds of 72 and 69 for a 141 total. His 3-under par score was the only one in the field under par.

The Mid-Amateur title is played by amateur golfers 25-year-old and older.

Wyman is the two-time Maine Amateur Champion. The lefty finished tied for 6th place in the New England Amateur Championship and qualified to play the U.S. Amateur Championship at Pebble Beach in California.

Check out the top-10 leaderboard at the Maine Mid-Am tournament..