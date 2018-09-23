Wyman Adds Maine Mid-Amateur Title To Resume

Portland's Jack Wyman continues his season of amateur golf dominance in Maine. Sunday afternoon he won the Maine Mid-Amateur Golf Championship by nine strokes over his nearest competitor.

At Sunday River CC in Bethel, Wyman fired rounds of 72 and 69 for a 141 total. His 3-under par score was the only one in the field under par.

The Mid-Amateur title is played by amateur golfers 25-year-old and older.

Wyman is the two-time Maine Amateur Champion. The lefty finished tied for 6th place in the New England Amateur Championship and qualified to play the U.S. Amateur Championship at Pebble Beach in California.

Check out the top-10 leaderboard at the Maine Mid-Am tournament..

1Jack Wyman

Portland Country Club

-37269141
2Scott Sirois

Woodlands Club

+67476150
3Mike Doran

Sable Oaks Golf Club

+97776153
4Jason Macdonald

Brunswick Golf Club

+107777154
5Ashley Fifield

Sable Oaks Golf Club

+118273155
T6Bob Langlois

Fox Ridge Golf Club

+127779156
T6Ryan Wingard

Val Halla Golf Course

+128076156
8Nate McCue

Brunswick Golf Club

+138275157
T9Dustin Freeman

Ledges Golf Club

+148474158
T9John Hayes IV

Sable Oaks Golf Club

+147682158
T9Peter Wright

Dunegrass Golf Club

+147880158
T9Steve Lycette

Falmouth Country Club
+148375158

 

