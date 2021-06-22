You Can Help End Hunger And Eat Ice Cream

Brewer Federal Credit Union has a celebration to kick off the first Friday of Summer with Ice Cream and a chance to help end hunger in Maine.

This Friday June 25th Spencer's Ice Cream will be at both Brewer FCU locations giving out free ice cream.

North Main Street branch from 12:30pm until 1:30pm

Dirigo Drive branch from 2:00pm to 3:00pm

The ice cream is free, but donations are accepted to support Ending Hunger in Maine.

We talked about it and what the money raised will help and where the money goes while talking with Brewer FCU President and CEO Dave Defroscia on The Morning Line.

You can listen back to the conversation here.