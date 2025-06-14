1 Bucksport No-Hits #5 Orono Winning 6-0

The #1 Bucksport Golden Bucks advanced to the Class C North Regional Finals after no-hitting #5 Orono 6-0 on Saturday afternoon in Bucksport.

Natalie Simpson threw the no-hitter. She struck out 12 and walked just 1.

Jillian Severance took the loss for the Red Riots. She allowed 7 hits, and 6 runs, 4 of which were earned. She struck out 9th and didn't walk a batter. In the bottom of the 3rd inning she struck out her 500th career batter.

June 14, 2025 Photo Severance family

Hetta Shook had a pair of doubles to lead Bucksport's offense. Lexi Raymond had a double. Marina Keane, Emma Clement, Addison Harvey and Layken Varnum all singled for the Golden Bucks.

Shook and Varnum each had a stolen base.

Orono finishes the season with a 10-8 record.

#1 Bucksport will take on #2 Mattanawcook Academy,(15-3) who defeated #3 Narraguagus 7-0 in Lincoln on Saturday, June 14th. The Regional Class C Final will take place on Tuesday, June 17th at Coffin Field in Brewer at 7 p.m.

