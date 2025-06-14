#1 Bucksport No-Hits #5 Orono Winning 6-0

#1 Bucksport No-Hits #5 Orono Winning 6-0

Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Bucksport Golden Bucks advanced to the Class C North Regional Finals after no-hitting #5 Orono 6-0 on Saturday afternoon in Bucksport.

Natalie Simpson threw the no-hitter. She struck out 12 and walked just 1.

Jillian Severance took the loss for the Red Riots. She allowed 7 hits, and 6 runs, 4 of which were earned. She struck out 9th and didn't walk a batter. In the bottom of the 3rd inning she struck out her 500th career batter.

June 14, 2025 Photo Severance family
loading...

Hetta Shook had a pair of doubles to lead Bucksport's offense. Lexi Raymond had a double. Marina Keane, Emma Clement, Addison Harvey and Layken Varnum all singled for the Golden Bucks.

Shook and Varnum each had a stolen base.

Orono finishes the season with a 10-8 record.

#1 Bucksport will take on #2 Mattanawcook Academy,(15-3) who defeated #3 Narraguagus 7-0 in Lincoln on Saturday, June 14th. The Regional Class C Final will take place on Tuesday, June 17th at Coffin Field in Brewer at 7 p.m.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

11 Screenless Ways To Keep Maine Kids Entertained During Summer Vacation

Summer vacation is here, so we found 11 fun things you can do with your kids that don't involve screens.

Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell

Categories: High School Softball

More From 92.9 The Ticket