1 Calais Boys Beat #5 Hodgdon 42-27 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Calais Boys Basketball Team beat the #5 Hodgdon Hawks 42-27 in a Class C Boys Semifinal on Thursday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Center.

Calais led 13-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Blue Devils were up 33-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Calais was led by Jeremy Turner with 9 points. Kaeson Dana, Kaden Small and Oliver Clark all had 7 points. Dana had the Blue Devils's lone 3-pointer. Calais was 7-16 from the free throw line.

Hodgdon was led by Brody Little with 7 points. Daniel Henderson had 6 points. David Tuttle and Wyatt Oliver each had a 3-pointer for the Hawks. Hodgdon was 3-7 from the free throw line.

Hodgdon's season comes to an end with a 17-4 record.

Calais, now 17-3 will play #7 Mount View in the Class D North Regional Finals on Saturday, February 24th at 7:45 p.m.

Check out the stats from the game.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hodgdon Boys 9 6 9 3 27 Calais Boys 13 13 7 9 42

Box Score

Hodgdon

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA David Tuttle 5 1 1 - - Wyatt Oliver 3 - 1 - - Cyran Ciarleglio 4 2 - - - Jacob Tuttle 0 - - - - Kody Tuttle 0 - - - - Daniel Clark 2 1 - - - Michael Fitzpatrick 0 - - - - Brody Little 7 2 - 3 6 Daniel Henderson 6 3 - - 1 Logan Sherman 0 - - - - Reily Wright 0 - - - - Derek Golding 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 27 9 2 3 7

Calais

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Noah White 0 - - - - Jeremy Turner 9 3 - 3 4 Frankie Milano 4 2 - - 2 Phillip Bassett 6 3 - - 4 Kaeson Dana 7 2 1 - - Charlie Bitar 0 - - - - Oliver Clark 7 3 - 1 2 Noah Ziegler 0 - - - - Alan Bassett 0 - - - - Kaden Small 7 2 - 3 4 Kaden Small 2 1 - - - Chayeden Newell 0 - - - - Zach LaCoste 0 - - - - Sean Look 0 - - - - Kaiden Socobasin 0 - - - - Liam Travis 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 42 16 1 7 16

