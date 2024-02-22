#1 Calais Boys Beat #5 Hodgdon 42-27 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#1 Calais - #5 Hodgdon Class C Boys Semifinals February 22,2 2024 Photo Janet Vose

The #1 Calais Boys Basketball Team beat the #5 Hodgdon Hawks 42-27 in a Class C Boys Semifinal on Thursday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Center.

Calais led 13-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Blue Devils were up 33-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Calais was led by Jeremy Turner with 9 points. Kaeson Dana, Kaden Small and Oliver Clark all had 7 points. Dana had the Blue Devils's lone 3-pointer. Calais was 7-16 from the free throw line.

Hodgdon was led by Brody Little with 7 points. Daniel Henderson had 6 points. David Tuttle and Wyatt Oliver each had a 3-pointer for the Hawks. Hodgdon was 3-7 from the free throw line.

Hodgdon's season comes to an end with a 17-4 record.

Calais, now 17-3 will play #7 Mount View in the Class D North Regional Finals on Saturday, February 24th at 7:45 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Hodgdon Boys969327
Calais Boys13137942

 

Box Score

Hodgdon

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
David Tuttle511--
Wyatt Oliver3-1--
Cyran Ciarleglio42---
Jacob Tuttle0----
Kody Tuttle0----
Daniel Clark21---
Michael Fitzpatrick0----
Brody Little72-36
Daniel Henderson63--1
Logan Sherman0----
Reily Wright0----
Derek Golding0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS279237

Calais

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Noah White0----
Jeremy Turner93-34
Frankie Milano42--2
Phillip Bassett63--4
Kaeson Dana721--
Charlie Bitar0----
Oliver Clark73-12
Noah Ziegler0----
Alan Bassett0----
Kaden Small72-34
Kaden Small21---
Chayeden Newell0----
Zach LaCoste0----
Sean Look0----
Kaiden Socobasin0----
Liam Travis0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS42161716

#1 Calais- #5 Hodgdon Boys Class C Semifinals

The top-seeded Calais Blue Devils beat #5 Hodgdon Hawks 42-27 in a Class C Boy's Semifinal and will advance to the Northern Maine Regional Class C Finals on Saturday, February 24th at 7:45 p.m.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

 

