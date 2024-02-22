#1 Calais Boys Beat #5 Hodgdon 42-27 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #1 Calais Boys Basketball Team beat the #5 Hodgdon Hawks 42-27 in a Class C Boys Semifinal on Thursday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Center.
Calais led 13-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Blue Devils were up 33-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Calais was led by Jeremy Turner with 9 points. Kaeson Dana, Kaden Small and Oliver Clark all had 7 points. Dana had the Blue Devils's lone 3-pointer. Calais was 7-16 from the free throw line.
Hodgdon was led by Brody Little with 7 points. Daniel Henderson had 6 points. David Tuttle and Wyatt Oliver each had a 3-pointer for the Hawks. Hodgdon was 3-7 from the free throw line.
Hodgdon's season comes to an end with a 17-4 record.
Calais, now 17-3 will play #7 Mount View in the Class D North Regional Finals on Saturday, February 24th at 7:45 p.m.
Check out the stats from the game.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hodgdon Boys
|9
|6
|9
|3
|27
|Calais Boys
|13
|13
|7
|9
|42
Box Score
Hodgdon
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|David Tuttle
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Wyatt Oliver
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Cyran Ciarleglio
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Jacob Tuttle
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kody Tuttle
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Daniel Clark
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Michael Fitzpatrick
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brody Little
|7
|2
|-
|3
|6
|Daniel Henderson
|6
|3
|-
|-
|1
|Logan Sherman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Reily Wright
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Derek Golding
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|27
|9
|2
|3
|7
Calais
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Noah White
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jeremy Turner
|9
|3
|-
|3
|4
|Frankie Milano
|4
|2
|-
|-
|2
|Phillip Bassett
|6
|3
|-
|-
|4
|Kaeson Dana
|7
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Charlie Bitar
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Oliver Clark
|7
|3
|-
|1
|2
|Noah Ziegler
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alan Bassett
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaden Small
|7
|2
|-
|3
|4
|Kaden Small
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Chayeden Newell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zach LaCoste
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sean Look
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaiden Socobasin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Liam Travis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|42
|16
|1
|7
|16
Check out the photos from the game.
#1 Calais- #5 Hodgdon Boys Class C Semifinals
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper