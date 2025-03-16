1 Duke Wins ACC Title 73-62 Beating #13 Louisville

The #1 Duke Blue Devils beat #13 Louisville 73-62 to win their 23rd ACC Title on Saturday, March 15th as Kon Knueppel was named the MVP averaging 21 points in the 3 games.

Duke was without Cooper Flagg (left ankle) and Maliq Brown (left shoulder).for the 2nd straight game, although it's reported that Duke told the NCAA Selection Committee that Flagg would be ready to play in the NCAA Tournament.

Duke trailed 38-33 at the end of the 1st Half, but outscored the Cardinals 40-24 in the 2nd Half.

Tyrese Proctor led Duke with 19 points. Knueppel finished with 18 points and Sion James had 15 points.

Duke is now 31-3 and is expected to be the overall #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Check out the highlights

