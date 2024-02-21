#1 Ellsworth Girls Beat #4 Caribou 64-44 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#1 Ellsworth Girls Beat #4 Caribou 64-44 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#1 Ellsworth-#4 Caribou Girls Quarterfinals Photo Janet Vose

The defending Class B State Champions, the Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team beat Caribou 64-44 on Wednesday afternoon to advance to the Regional Finals on Friday night, February 23rd at 6:05 where they will play #2 Old Town

Ellsworth led 17-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then outscored Caribou 25-11 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 42-22 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 51-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Abby Radel with 17 points. Grace Jaffray had 14 points. The Eagles drained 5 3's to give them 19 in the Tournament. The record in Class B is 25 3-pointers set by the Presque Isle Wildcats in 2013. Elise Sargent had 2 3's on Wednesday night with Radel, Addison Atherton and Jaffray each sinking 1 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 11-15 from the free throw line.

Caribou was led by Madelyn Deprey with 20 points. Madelyn Morrow had 6 points. Ainsley Caron, Brianna Levesque and Amelia Godin each had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 11-15 from the free throw line.

Caribou's season comes to an end with a 13-7 record.

Ellsworth, now 20-0 takes on #2 Old Town on Friday night, February 24th at 6:05 p.m.

The Class B State Championship will be held in Bangor on Friday, March 1st with the Girls playing at 6:05 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Check out the stats from the game

LIne Score

1234
Caribou Vikings Girls1111111144
Ellsworth Girls 2023-24172591364

Box Score

Caribou

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Brianna Levesque511--
Brynne Hamilton0---2
Ainsley Caron511--
Liv Adams51-34
Megan Martin0----
Madelyn Morrow63---
Gracie Rossignol0----
Kaydeb Guerrette0----
Madelyn Deprey206-89
Amelia Godin3-1--
Joslyn Griffeth0----
Lily McCrossin0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS441231115

Ellsworth

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Abby Radel174166
Elise Sargent812--
Kaylee Bagley0----
Megan Jordan21---
Cam Clough0----
Aaliyah Manning0----
Addison Atherton931--
Elizabeth Boles62-25
Sydney Mason0----
Lily Bean84---
Allie Bivins0----
Grace Jaffray144134
TEAM0----
TOTALS641951115

Check out the photos from the game

#1 Ellsworth - #4 Caribou Girls Quarterfinal

The #1 Ellsworth Girls beat #4 Caribou 64-44 to remain undefeated and advance to the Regional Finals on Friday night, February 23rd at 6:05 p.m.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket