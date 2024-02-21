#1 Ellsworth Girls Beat #4 Caribou 64-44 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The defending Class B State Champions, the Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team beat Caribou 64-44 on Wednesday afternoon to advance to the Regional Finals on Friday night, February 23rd at 6:05 where they will play #2 Old Town
Ellsworth led 17-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then outscored Caribou 25-11 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 42-22 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 51-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth was led by Abby Radel with 17 points. Grace Jaffray had 14 points. The Eagles drained 5 3's to give them 19 in the Tournament. The record in Class B is 25 3-pointers set by the Presque Isle Wildcats in 2013. Elise Sargent had 2 3's on Wednesday night with Radel, Addison Atherton and Jaffray each sinking 1 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 11-15 from the free throw line.
Caribou was led by Madelyn Deprey with 20 points. Madelyn Morrow had 6 points. Ainsley Caron, Brianna Levesque and Amelia Godin each had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 11-15 from the free throw line.
Caribou's season comes to an end with a 13-7 record.
Ellsworth, now 20-0 takes on #2 Old Town on Friday night, February 24th at 6:05 p.m.
The Class B State Championship will be held in Bangor on Friday, March 1st with the Girls playing at 6:05 p.m.
Check out the stats from the game
LIne Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Caribou Vikings Girls
|11
|11
|11
|11
|44
|Ellsworth Girls 2023-24
|17
|25
|9
|13
|64
Box Score
Caribou
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Brianna Levesque
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Brynne Hamilton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Ainsley Caron
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Liv Adams
|5
|1
|-
|3
|4
|Megan Martin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madelyn Morrow
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Gracie Rossignol
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaydeb Guerrette
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madelyn Deprey
|20
|6
|-
|8
|9
|Amelia Godin
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Joslyn Griffeth
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lily McCrossin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|44
|12
|3
|11
|15
Ellsworth
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Abby Radel
|17
|4
|1
|6
|6
|Elise Sargent
|8
|1
|2
|-
|-
|Kaylee Bagley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Megan Jordan
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Cam Clough
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aaliyah Manning
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Addison Atherton
|9
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Elizabeth Boles
|6
|2
|-
|2
|5
|Sydney Mason
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lily Bean
|8
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Allie Bivins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grace Jaffray
|14
|4
|1
|3
|4
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|64
|19
|5
|11
|15
Check out the photos from the game
#1 Ellsworth - #4 Caribou Girls Quarterfinal
