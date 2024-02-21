1 Ellsworth Girls Beat #4 Caribou 64-44 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The defending Class B State Champions, the Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team beat Caribou 64-44 on Wednesday afternoon to advance to the Regional Finals on Friday night, February 23rd at 6:05 where they will play #2 Old Town

Ellsworth led 17-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then outscored Caribou 25-11 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 42-22 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 51-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Abby Radel with 17 points. Grace Jaffray had 14 points. The Eagles drained 5 3's to give them 19 in the Tournament. The record in Class B is 25 3-pointers set by the Presque Isle Wildcats in 2013. Elise Sargent had 2 3's on Wednesday night with Radel, Addison Atherton and Jaffray each sinking 1 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 11-15 from the free throw line.

Caribou was led by Madelyn Deprey with 20 points. Madelyn Morrow had 6 points. Ainsley Caron, Brianna Levesque and Amelia Godin each had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 11-15 from the free throw line.

Caribou's season comes to an end with a 13-7 record.

Ellsworth, now 20-0 takes on #2 Old Town on Friday night, February 24th at 6:05 p.m.

The Class B State Championship will be held in Bangor on Friday, March 1st with the Girls playing at 6:05 p.m.

LIne Score

1 2 3 4 Caribou Vikings Girls 11 11 11 11 44 Ellsworth Girls 2023-24 17 25 9 13 64

Box Score

Caribou

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Brianna Levesque 5 1 1 - - Brynne Hamilton 0 - - - 2 Ainsley Caron 5 1 1 - - Liv Adams 5 1 - 3 4 Megan Martin 0 - - - - Madelyn Morrow 6 3 - - - Gracie Rossignol 0 - - - - Kaydeb Guerrette 0 - - - - Madelyn Deprey 20 6 - 8 9 Amelia Godin 3 - 1 - - Joslyn Griffeth 0 - - - - Lily McCrossin 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 44 12 3 11 15

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Abby Radel 17 4 1 6 6 Elise Sargent 8 1 2 - - Kaylee Bagley 0 - - - - Megan Jordan 2 1 - - - Cam Clough 0 - - - - Aaliyah Manning 0 - - - - Addison Atherton 9 3 1 - - Elizabeth Boles 6 2 - 2 5 Sydney Mason 0 - - - - Lily Bean 8 4 - - - Allie Bivins 0 - - - - Grace Jaffray 14 4 1 3 4 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 64 19 5 11 15

