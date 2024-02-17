#1 Ellsworth Girls Set Tourney 3-Point Record in 76-35 Win Over #8 Presque Isle [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #1 Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team set a Tourney record draining 14 3-pointers in a single game, as the Eagles beat #8 Presque Isle 76-35 on Saturday afternoon, February 17th in a Class B Quarterfinal.
The previous record was 11 3-pointers in a game, set by the Presque Isle Wildcats in 2014. The Class B Team Tourney record is 25 set by Presque Isle in 2013.
Ellsworth led 23-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 41-27 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles turned it on in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 21-2 to take a 62-29 lead
Ellsworth was led by Elizabeth Boles with 22 points and 6 3-pointes. Grace Jaffray had 18 points and 3 3-pointers. Abby Radel had 13 points and 2 3-pointers while Elise Sargent had 10 points and 2 3-pointers. Addison Atherton also had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 2-9 from the free throw line.
Presque Isle was led by Georganna Curtis with 11 points. Jorja Maynard had 9 points. The Wildcats had 7 3-pointers with Maynard and Curtis each sinking 3 3-pointers. Addison Claremont had a 3-pointer. Presque Isle was 4-6 from the free throw line.
Presque Isle's season comes to an end with a 10-10 record.
Ellsworth, now 19-0 will play in the 2nd Girls Semifinal on Wednesday, February 21st when they will take on #4 Caribou at 3:30 p.m.
Check out the stats from the game.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Presque Isle Girls
|10
|17
|2
|6
|35
|Ellsworth Girls 2023-24
|23
|18
|21
|14
|76
Box Score
Presque Isle
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Carrilyn Buck
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Addison Clairmont
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Olivia Locke
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Karlynn Gilmour
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Keira Tompkins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jorja Maynard
|9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|Rhianna Desjardins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marion Young
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Emily Hallett
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Georganna Curtis
|11
|-
|3
|2
|2
|Lenora Curtis
|8
|3
|-
|2
|4
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|35
|5
|7
|4
|6
Ellsworth
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Abby Radel
|14
|4
|2
|-
|-
|Elise Sargent
|10
|2
|2
|-
|-
|Kaylee Bagley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Megan Jordan
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Cam Clough
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aaliyah Manning
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Addison Atherton
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Elizabeth Boles
|22
|2
|6
|-
|3
|Sydney Mason
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lily Bean
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|Allie Bivins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grace Jaffray
|18
|4
|3
|1
|4
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|76
|16
|14
|2
|9
Check out the photos from the game courtesy of Janey Vose
Ellsworth-Presque Isle Girls Semifinals
