1 Ellsworth Girls Set Tourney 3-Point Record in 76-35 Win Over #8 Presque Isle [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team set a Tourney record draining 14 3-pointers in a single game, as the Eagles beat #8 Presque Isle 76-35 on Saturday afternoon, February 17th in a Class B Quarterfinal.

The previous record was 11 3-pointers in a game, set by the Presque Isle Wildcats in 2014. The Class B Team Tourney record is 25 set by Presque Isle in 2013.

Ellsworth led 23-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 41-27 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles turned it on in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 21-2 to take a 62-29 lead

Ellsworth was led by Elizabeth Boles with 22 points and 6 3-pointes. Grace Jaffray had 18 points and 3 3-pointers. Abby Radel had 13 points and 2 3-pointers while Elise Sargent had 10 points and 2 3-pointers. Addison Atherton also had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 2-9 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle was led by Georganna Curtis with 11 points. Jorja Maynard had 9 points. The Wildcats had 7 3-pointers with Maynard and Curtis each sinking 3 3-pointers. Addison Claremont had a 3-pointer. Presque Isle was 4-6 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle's season comes to an end with a 10-10 record.

Ellsworth, now 19-0 will play in the 2nd Girls Semifinal on Wednesday, February 21st when they will take on #4 Caribou at 3:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Check out the stats from the game.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Presque Isle Girls 10 17 2 6 35 Ellsworth Girls 2023-24 23 18 21 14 76

Box Score

Presque Isle

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Carrilyn Buck 0 - - - - Addison Clairmont 3 - 1 - - Olivia Locke 0 - - - - Karlynn Gilmour 0 - - - - Keira Tompkins 0 - - - - Jorja Maynard 9 - 3 - - Rhianna Desjardins 0 - - - - Marion Young 4 2 - - - Emily Hallett 0 - - - - Georganna Curtis 11 - 3 2 2 Lenora Curtis 8 3 - 2 4 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 35 5 7 4 6

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Abby Radel 14 4 2 - - Elise Sargent 10 2 2 - - Kaylee Bagley 0 - - - - Megan Jordan 2 1 - - - Cam Clough 0 - - - - Aaliyah Manning 0 - - - - Addison Atherton 5 1 1 - - Elizabeth Boles 22 2 6 - 3 Sydney Mason 0 - - - - Lily Bean 5 2 - 1 2 Allie Bivins 0 - - - - Grace Jaffray 18 4 3 1 4 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 76 16 14 2 9

Check out the photos from the game courtesy of Janey Vose