#1 Ellsworth Girls Set Tourney 3-Point Record in 76-35 Win Over #8 Presque Isle [STATS/PHOTOS]

Ellsworth-Presque Isle Class B Girls Quarterfinals February 17, 2024 Photo Janet Vose

The #1 Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team set a Tourney record draining 14 3-pointers in a single game, as the Eagles beat #8 Presque Isle 76-35 on Saturday afternoon, February 17th in a Class B Quarterfinal.

The previous record was 11 3-pointers in a game, set by the Presque Isle Wildcats in 2014. The Class B Team Tourney record is 25 set by Presque Isle in 2013.

Ellsworth led 23-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 41-27 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles turned it on in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 21-2 to take a 62-29 lead

Ellsworth was led by Elizabeth Boles with 22 points and 6 3-pointes. Grace Jaffray had 18 points and 3 3-pointers. Abby Radel had 13 points and 2 3-pointers while Elise Sargent had 10 points and 2 3-pointers. Addison Atherton also had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 2-9 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle was led by Georganna Curtis with 11 points. Jorja Maynard had 9 points. The Wildcats had 7 3-pointers with Maynard and Curtis each sinking 3 3-pointers. Addison Claremont had a 3-pointer. Presque Isle was 4-6 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle's season comes to an end with a 10-10 record.

Ellsworth, now 19-0 will play in the 2nd Girls Semifinal on Wednesday, February 21st when they will take on #4 Caribou at 3:30 p.m.

Check out the stats from the game.

Line Score

1234T
Presque Isle Girls10172635
Ellsworth Girls 2023-242318211476

 

Box Score

Presque Isle

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Carrilyn Buck0----
Addison Clairmont3-1--
Olivia Locke0----
Karlynn Gilmour0----
Keira Tompkins0----
Jorja Maynard9-3--
Rhianna Desjardins0----
Marion Young42---
Emily Hallett0----
Georganna Curtis11-322
Lenora Curtis83-24
TEAM0----
TOTALS355746

Ellsworth

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Abby Radel1442--
Elise Sargent1022--
Kaylee Bagley0----
Megan Jordan21---
Cam Clough0----
Aaliyah Manning0----
Addison Atherton511--
Elizabeth Boles2226-3
Sydney Mason0----
Lily Bean52-12
Allie Bivins0----
Grace Jaffray184314
TEAM0----
TOTALS76161429

Check out the photos from the game courtesy of Janey Vose

Ellsworth-Presque Isle Girls Semifinals

The #1 Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team beat #8 Presque Isle 76-35 on Saturday, setting a Class B Northern Maine Tourney record with 14 3-pointers in a game.

