#1 Nokomis Boys Defeat #2 Brewer 68-58 for Northern Maine Class A Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]

#1 Nokomis Boys Defeat #2 Brewer 68-58 for Northern Maine Class A Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]

Katie Sproul

The Nokomis Boy's Basketball Team has never played for the Gold Ball before. On Saturday, March 5th they'll do just that after beating the #2 Brewer Witches 68-58 at the Augusta Civic Center to become the Class A Boy's Northern Maine Champions, in front of a packed crowd.

Katie Sproul
loading...

After the 2 teams split during the regular season, Saturday night's game was much anticipated!

Katie Sproul
loading...

Brewer led 12-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Nokomis had a 2 point lead at the end of the 1st half, 21-19. in the 3rd Quarter Nokomis outscored Brewer 28-13 to take a 17 point lead, 42-39.

Katie Sproul
loading...

Nokomis had 3 players in double figures. Cooper Flagg finished with a game-high 27 points, while Madden White had 15 points. Ace Flagg had 13 points. The Warriors were 18-24 from the free throw line, and had 4 3-pointers. Alex Grant, Dawson Townsend, Connor Sides and Madden White each had a 3-pointer for Nokomis.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Aaron Newcomb had 16 points, Brock Flagg 13 points, Colby Smith 12 points and Brady Saunders 11 points. The Witches were 5-9 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Newcomb, Saunders and Evan Nadeau each drained a 3-pointer.

Katie Sproul
loading...

Nokomis, now 20-1 will take on #1 Falmouth for the Gold Ball on Saturday, March 5th at 3 p.m. in Portland. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, on Ticket Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The game will also be broadcast on TV by MPBN. The Yachtsmen are 19-2 after defeating #3 Marshwood 48-32 to win the Class A South Regional Title

Brewer's season comes to a close with a 18-3 record.

Thanks to Coaches Anderson and Smith for the stats

Line Score

1234T
Brewer Boys127132658
Nokomis Boys813281968

Box Score

Brewer

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Evan Nadeau310100
4Colby Smith1266002
10Kyle Horr000000
13Brady Saunders1143122
14Aiden Davis000000
20Aaron Newcomb1676112
22Evan Glass000000
24Ryder Goodwin000000
32Brock Flagg1366011
34Cameron Hughes311012
40Braden Carr000000
42Titus Philbrook000000
TOTALS582522359

Nokomis

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Kellen Peavey000000
4Alex Grant521100
5Jake Noyes000000
10Dawson Townsend310100
11Ace Flagg1355037
12Grady Hartsgrove000000
14Cody Chretien000000
15Connor Sides521100
20Mason Hopkins000000
21Ethan Cole000000
23Hunter Flagg000000
32Cooper Flagg278801113
35Madden White1554144
TOTALS68231941824
Categories: High School Basketball Tournament, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top