1 Nokomis Boys Defeat #2 Brewer 68-58 for Northern Maine Class A Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]

The Nokomis Boy's Basketball Team has never played for the Gold Ball before. On Saturday, March 5th they'll do just that after beating the #2 Brewer Witches 68-58 at the Augusta Civic Center to become the Class A Boy's Northern Maine Champions, in front of a packed crowd.

After the 2 teams split during the regular season, Saturday night's game was much anticipated!

Brewer led 12-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Nokomis had a 2 point lead at the end of the 1st half, 21-19. in the 3rd Quarter Nokomis outscored Brewer 28-13 to take a 17 point lead, 42-39.

Nokomis had 3 players in double figures. Cooper Flagg finished with a game-high 27 points, while Madden White had 15 points. Ace Flagg had 13 points. The Warriors were 18-24 from the free throw line, and had 4 3-pointers. Alex Grant, Dawson Townsend, Connor Sides and Madden White each had a 3-pointer for Nokomis.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Aaron Newcomb had 16 points, Brock Flagg 13 points, Colby Smith 12 points and Brady Saunders 11 points. The Witches were 5-9 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Newcomb, Saunders and Evan Nadeau each drained a 3-pointer.

Nokomis, now 20-1 will take on #1 Falmouth for the Gold Ball on Saturday, March 5th at 3 p.m. in Portland. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, on Ticket Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The game will also be broadcast on TV by MPBN. The Yachtsmen are 19-2 after defeating #3 Marshwood 48-32 to win the Class A South Regional Title

Brewer's season comes to a close with a 18-3 record.

Thanks to Coaches Anderson and Smith for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Boys 12 7 13 26 58 Nokomis Boys 8 13 28 19 68

Box Score

Brewer

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Evan Nadeau 3 1 0 1 0 0 4 Colby Smith 12 6 6 0 0 2 10 Kyle Horr 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Brady Saunders 11 4 3 1 2 2 14 Aiden Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Aaron Newcomb 16 7 6 1 1 2 22 Evan Glass 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Ryder Goodwin 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Brock Flagg 13 6 6 0 1 1 34 Cameron Hughes 3 1 1 0 1 2 40 Braden Carr 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Titus Philbrook 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 58 25 22 3 5 9

Nokomis