1 Old Town Girls Remain Unbeaten Beating #8 Presque Isle 57-25 [STATS&PHOTOS]

The #1 Old Town Girls Basketball Team remained unbeaten, beating #8 Presque Isle 57-25 in the final Girls Class B North Quarterfinal on Saturday, February 19th

Old Town led 18-2 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes were up 53-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Town was led by Taylor Loring who had a game-high 22 points including 6 3-pointers. Saige Evans had 12 points. Alexis Degrasse had 2 3-pointers and Makayla Emerson had 1 3-pointer. The Coyotes had 9 3's in the game and were 6-8 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle was led by Anna Jeandreau who had 8 points, including a 3-pointer. Karlynn Gilmour, Jorjan Maynard, Grace O'connell and Georganna Curtis each had a 3-pointer for the Wildcats. Presque Isle was 4-5 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle's season comes to an end with a 9-11 record.

Old Town, now 19-0 will take on Houlton, in the 2nd Class B North Semifinal on Wednesday morning, February 22nd with the tip-off at 11:30 a.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Presque Isle Girls 2 12 5 6 25 Old Town Coyote Girls 18 16 19 4 57

Box Score

Presque Isle

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Addison Clairmont 0 - - - - Olivia Locke 0 - - - - Molly McCluskey 0 - - - - Grace Oâ€™Connell 6 1 1 1 1 Karlynn Gilmour 5 1 1 - - Keira Tompkins 0 - - - - Jorja Maynard 3 - 1 - - Anna Jeandreau 8 1 1 3 4 Marion Young 0 - - - - Mia Casavant 0 - - - - Lexi Morningstar 0 - - - - Rossalyn Buck 0 - - - - Georganna Curtis 3 - 1 - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 25 3 5 4 5

Old Town

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Taylor Madden 0 - - - - Taylor Loring 22 2 6 - - Lexi Thibodeau 0 - - - - Haylie Madden 0 - - - - Makayla Emerson 6 - 1 3 4 Eliabeth Magoon 2 1 - - - Saige Evans 12 5 - 2 2 Alexis Degrasse 6 - 2 - - Gabrielle Cody 7 3 - 1 2 Danica Brown 0 - - - - Karina Dumond 0 - - - - Izabella Damboise 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 57 12 9 6 8

