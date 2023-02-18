1 Old Town Girls Remain Unbeaten Beating #8 Presque Isle 57-25 [STATS&PHOTOS]

#1 Old Town Girls Remain Unbeaten Beating #8 Presque Isle 57-25 [STATS&#038;PHOTOS]

Old Town-Presque Isle Girls Quarterfinals February 18, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Old Town Girls Basketball Team remained unbeaten, beating #8 Presque Isle 57-25 in the final Girls Class B North Quarterfinal on Saturday, February 19th

Old Town led 18-2 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes were up 53-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Town was led by Taylor Loring who had a game-high 22 points including 6 3-pointers. Saige Evans had 12 points. Alexis Degrasse had 2 3-pointers and Makayla Emerson had 1 3-pointer. The Coyotes had 9 3's in the game and were 6-8 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle was led by Anna Jeandreau who had 8 points, including a 3-pointer.  Karlynn Gilmour, Jorjan Maynard, Grace O'connell and Georganna Curtis each had a 3-pointer for the Wildcats. Presque Isle was 4-5 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle's season comes to an end with a 9-11 record.

Old Town, now 19-0 will take on Houlton, in the 2nd Class B North Semifinal on Wednesday morning, February 22nd with the tip-off at 11:30 a.m.

Line Score

1234T
Presque Isle Girls2125625
Old Town Coyote Girls181619457

 

Box Score

Presque Isle

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Addison Clairmont0----
Olivia Locke0----
Molly McCluskey0----
Grace Oâ€™Connell61111
Karlynn Gilmour511--
Keira Tompkins0----
Jorja Maynard3-1--
Anna Jeandreau81134
Marion Young0----
Mia Casavant0----
Lexi Morningstar0----
Rossalyn Buck0----
Georganna Curtis3-1--
TEAM0----
TOTALS253545

Old Town

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Taylor Madden0----
Taylor Loring2226--
Lexi Thibodeau0----
Haylie Madden0----
Makayla Emerson6-134
Eliabeth Magoon21---
Saige Evans125-22
Alexis Degrasse6-2--
Gabrielle Cody73-12
Danica Brown0----
Karina Dumond0----
Izabella Damboise21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS5712968

Check out the photos from the game

Old Town - Presque Isle Girls Quarterfinals

The #1 Old Town Coyotes took on #8 Presque Isle in a Class B North Girls Quarterfinal on Saturday, February 18th
