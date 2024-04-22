MDI Softball Sweeps Presque Isle 10-1 and 9-7 [PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans Softball Team swept Presque Isle winning 10-1 and 9-7 on Monday afternoon, April 22nd in Bar Harbor. The games were postponed from Saturday, April 20th.

Game 1

Taylor Grant struck out 18 while walking 9 throwing a no-hitter. At the plate Grant was a perfect 4-4 hitting a home run and double, driving in 3 runs.

Mollie Gray hit a home run, driving in 3 runs. Grace Sinclair was 2-4. Allibeth Horner had a double, and single. Cate Brown and Hannah Lawson singled for the Trojans.

Morgan House was in the circle for the Wildcats. She struck out 3, walking 5 and allowed 11 hits.

Game 2

In Game 2 the Trojans rallied to beat the Wildcats 9-7, after trailing 7-6 going into the bottom of the 10th inning.

Cate Brown doubled in the bottom of the 10th, scoring 2 runs for the victory.

Allibeth Horner started in the circle for MDI, allowing 1 hit and 4 runs in 1.1 innings. She walked 3. Taylor Grant came on in relief and pitched the final 8.2 innings, allowing 5 hits, walking 3 and striking out 10.

Cate Brown was 3-6 with a double, driving in 3 runs. Grace Horner was 3-4. Mollie Gray was 2-5. Rylee Reece had a double. Allibeth Horner and Grace Sinclair singled.

A.Laughton was in the circle for Presque Isle, allowing 12 hits, striking out 6 and walking 5. At the plate she had 2 hits.

G.Curtis had a triple and drove in 2 runs. P Bomske, K.Langley, and Lexi Morningstar each singled.

MDI is now 2-0. They will play at Washington Academy on Wednesday, April 24th at 4:30 p.m.

Presque Isle is 0-2. They will play at Houlton on Wednesday, April 25th at 4:30 p.m.

Check out photos from the game thanks to Walter Churchill!

MDI-Presque Isle April 22 The MDI Trojans hosted the Presque Isle Wildcats in a doubleheader on Monday, April 22nd Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

You can vote for the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week once every 3 hours through Thursday night, April 25th at 11:59 by clicking HERE

You can also nominate someone for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week, for their performance April 22-27. Please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com with the athlete's name, school, and why they should be nominated. If you have stats to send with your nomination that would be great! Nominations are accepted through Sunday night, April 28th. Voting will begin on April 29th for the Week 2 Athlete of the Week!