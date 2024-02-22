1 Southern Aroostook Beats #4 Jonesport-Beals 57-35 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors, the 2-time defending State Class D Champions beat #4 Jonesport-Beals 57-35 on Thursday morning in a Class D Northern Maine semifinal.

The game started off slowly, with Jonesport-Beals leading 6-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Warriors started to kick into gear, in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring the Royals17-5 to take a 22-11 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Southern Aroostook led 42-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Southern Aroostook was led by Cami Shields with 20 points including 3 3-pointers. Ally Shields had 18 points with 2 3-pointers. Olivia Ellingwood had a 3-pointer for the Warriors. Southern Aroostook was 13-17 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals was led by Mia Mills with 10 points including 2 3-pointers. Mary McDonald had 9 points. The Royals were 5-10 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals season comes to an end with a 12-8 record.

Southern Aroostook is now 19-1 and will play #4 Katahdin in the Northern Maine Class D Regional Finals on Saturday afternoon, February 24th at 1 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Jonesport-Beals Girls 6 5 8 16 35 Southern Aroostook Girls 5 17 20 15 57

Box Score

Jonesport-Beals

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Brenna Alley 2 1 - - - Leah Beal 2 1 - - - Makenna Kenney 0 - - - 2 Rachel Crowley 2 - - 2 4 Riley Balicki 4 2 - - - Makayla Merchant 6 2 - 2 2 Mia Mills 10 2 2 - - Aspen Alley 0 - - - - Mary McDonald 9 4 - 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 35 12 2 5 10

Southern Aroostook

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Hannah McGary 1 - - 1 2 Haley McGary 0 - - - - Olivia Ellingwood 5 1 1 - - Emmalee Landry 4 1 - 2 2 Ally Shields 18 6 2 - - Emma Stubbs 0 - - - - Lexi Rackliff 0 - - - - Jazmyn Ellingwood 0 - - - - Kendal Lawton 0 - - - - Alexa Hersey 1 - - 1 2 Madison Shields 3 - - 3 4 Cami Shields 20 5 3 1 1 Libby Anderson 5 - - 5 6 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 57 13 6 13 17

