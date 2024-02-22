#1 Southern Aroostook Beats #4 Jonesport-Beals 57-35 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#1 Southern Aroostook - #4 Jonesport-Beals Semifinals February 22, 2024 Photo Janet Vose

The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors, the 2-time defending State Class D Champions beat #4 Jonesport-Beals 57-35 on Thursday morning in a Class D Northern Maine semifinal.

The game started off slowly, with Jonesport-Beals leading 6-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Warriors started to kick into gear, in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring the Royals17-5 to take a 22-11 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Southern Aroostook led 42-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

 

Southern Aroostook was led by Cami Shields with 20 points including 3 3-pointers. Ally Shields had 18 points with 2 3-pointers. Olivia Ellingwood had a 3-pointer for the Warriors. Southern Aroostook was 13-17 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals was led by Mia Mills with 10 points including 2 3-pointers. Mary McDonald had 9 points. The Royals were 5-10 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals season comes to an end with a 12-8 record.

Southern Aroostook is now 19-1 and will play #4 Katahdin in the Northern Maine Class D Regional Finals on Saturday afternoon, February 24th at 1 p.m.

Check out the stats from the game

Line Score

1234T
Jonesport-Beals Girls6581635
Southern Aroostook Girls517201557

 

Box Score

Jonesport-Beals

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Brenna Alley21---
Leah Beal21---
Makenna Kenney0---2
Rachel Crowley2--24
Riley Balicki42---
Makayla Merchant62-22
Mia Mills1022--
Aspen Alley0----
Mary McDonald94-12
TEAM0----
TOTALS35122510

Southern Aroostook

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Hannah McGary1--12
Haley McGary0----
Olivia Ellingwood511--
Emmalee Landry41-22
Ally Shields1862--
Emma Stubbs0----
Lexi Rackliff0----
Jazmyn Ellingwood0----
Kendal Lawton0----
Alexa Hersey1--12
Madison Shields3--34
Cami Shields205311
Libby Anderson5--56
TEAM0----
TOTALS571361317

Check out the photos from the game.

#1 Southern Aroostook - #4 Jonesport-Beals

The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors Girls Basketball Team beat #4 Jonesport-Beals 57-35 in a Class D Girls Semifinal on Thursday morning, February 22nd to advance to the Northern Maine Regional Finals on Saturday afternoon, February 24th.

