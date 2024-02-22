#1 Southern Aroostook Beats #4 Jonesport-Beals 57-35 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors, the 2-time defending State Class D Champions beat #4 Jonesport-Beals 57-35 on Thursday morning in a Class D Northern Maine semifinal.
The game started off slowly, with Jonesport-Beals leading 6-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Warriors started to kick into gear, in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring the Royals17-5 to take a 22-11 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Southern Aroostook led 42-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Southern Aroostook was led by Cami Shields with 20 points including 3 3-pointers. Ally Shields had 18 points with 2 3-pointers. Olivia Ellingwood had a 3-pointer for the Warriors. Southern Aroostook was 13-17 from the free throw line.
Jonesport-Beals was led by Mia Mills with 10 points including 2 3-pointers. Mary McDonald had 9 points. The Royals were 5-10 from the free throw line.
Jonesport-Beals season comes to an end with a 12-8 record.
Southern Aroostook is now 19-1 and will play #4 Katahdin in the Northern Maine Class D Regional Finals on Saturday afternoon, February 24th at 1 p.m.
Check out the stats from the game
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Jonesport-Beals Girls
|6
|5
|8
|16
|35
|Southern Aroostook Girls
|5
|17
|20
|15
|57
Box Score
Jonesport-Beals
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Brenna Alley
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Leah Beal
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Makenna Kenney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Rachel Crowley
|2
|-
|-
|2
|4
|Riley Balicki
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Makayla Merchant
|6
|2
|-
|2
|2
|Mia Mills
|10
|2
|2
|-
|-
|Aspen Alley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mary McDonald
|9
|4
|-
|1
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|35
|12
|2
|5
|10
Southern Aroostook
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Hannah McGary
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Haley McGary
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Olivia Ellingwood
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Emmalee Landry
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|Ally Shields
|18
|6
|2
|-
|-
|Emma Stubbs
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lexi Rackliff
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jazmyn Ellingwood
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendal Lawton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexa Hersey
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Madison Shields
|3
|-
|-
|3
|4
|Cami Shields
|20
|5
|3
|1
|1
|Libby Anderson
|5
|-
|-
|5
|6
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|57
|13
|6
|13
|17
Check out the photos from the game.
#1 Southern Aroostook - #4 Jonesport-Beals
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper