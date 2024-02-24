#1 Southern Aroostook Beats #7 Katahdin 71-27 [STATS/PHOTOS]

Photo Janet Vose

The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors beat the #7 Katahdin Cougars 71-27 in the Class D Northern Maine Regional Finals on Saturday afternoon, February 24th. The win marks the 6th year in a row that the Warriors have represented Northern Maine in the State Finals.

Southern Aroostook led 20-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 39-10 at the Half. The Warriors were up 59-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Southern Aroostook was led by Ally Shields with 25 point including 3 3-pointers. Cami Shields had 16 points with 2 3-pointers and Emmalee Landry had 15 points. Madison Shields had a 3-pointer. The Warriors were 9-11 from the free throw line.

Katahdin was led by Ayanna Lester with 12 points, and Shelby Libby had 9 points. The Cougars were 7-12 from the free throw line.

Katahdin ends their season with a 18-3 record.

Southern Aroostook, now 20-1 will play Valley, the Southern Maine Regional Champion in the Class D State Final on Saturday, March 2nd at the Augusta Civic Center at 1:05 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Katahdin649827
Southern Aroostook Girls2019201271

 

Box Score

Katahdin

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Elizabeth Lane0----
Makenzy Dicentes0----
Emily McNally21---
Avery Cullen0----
Shelby Libby94-11
Mickenzie Landry0----
Hunter Hartsgrove42--1
Ayanna Lester123-610
Natasha Annis0----
Raven Shields0----
Jayden Stevens0----
Lydia Qualey0----
Lily McDonald0----
Maggie O'Hara0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS2710-712

Southern Aroostook

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Hannah McGary42---
Haley McGary0----
Olivia Ellingwood0----
Emmalee Landry157-12
Ally Shields2583-1
Emma Stubbs0----
Lexi Rackliff0----
Jazmyn Ellingwood0----
Kendal Lawton0----
Alexa Hersey0----
Madison Shields71122
Cami Shields163244
Libby Anderson41-22
TEAM0----
TOTALS71226911

2024 Class D Girls Northern Maine Girls Regional Final

#1 Southern Aroostook beat #7 Katahdin in the Class D Northern Maine Regional Finals on Saturday, February 24th. This will be the 6th consecutive year that the Warriors have played in the Class D State Finals
