#1 Southern Aroostook Beats #7 Katahdin 71-27 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors beat the #7 Katahdin Cougars 71-27 in the Class D Northern Maine Regional Finals on Saturday afternoon, February 24th. The win marks the 6th year in a row that the Warriors have represented Northern Maine in the State Finals.
Southern Aroostook led 20-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 39-10 at the Half. The Warriors were up 59-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Southern Aroostook was led by Ally Shields with 25 point including 3 3-pointers. Cami Shields had 16 points with 2 3-pointers and Emmalee Landry had 15 points. Madison Shields had a 3-pointer. The Warriors were 9-11 from the free throw line.
Katahdin was led by Ayanna Lester with 12 points, and Shelby Libby had 9 points. The Cougars were 7-12 from the free throw line.
Katahdin ends their season with a 18-3 record.
Southern Aroostook, now 20-1 will play Valley, the Southern Maine Regional Champion in the Class D State Final on Saturday, March 2nd at the Augusta Civic Center at 1:05 p.m.
Check out the stats from the game.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Katahdin
|6
|4
|9
|8
|27
|Southern Aroostook Girls
|20
|19
|20
|12
|71
Box Score
Katahdin
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Elizabeth Lane
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makenzy Dicentes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emily McNally
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Avery Cullen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shelby Libby
|9
|4
|-
|1
|1
|Mickenzie Landry
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hunter Hartsgrove
|4
|2
|-
|-
|1
|Ayanna Lester
|12
|3
|-
|6
|10
|Natasha Annis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Raven Shields
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jayden Stevens
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lydia Qualey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lily McDonald
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maggie O'Hara
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|27
|10
|-
|7
|12
Southern Aroostook
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Hannah McGary
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Haley McGary
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Olivia Ellingwood
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emmalee Landry
|15
|7
|-
|1
|2
|Ally Shields
|25
|8
|3
|-
|1
|Emma Stubbs
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lexi Rackliff
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jazmyn Ellingwood
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendal Lawton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexa Hersey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madison Shields
|7
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Cami Shields
|16
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Libby Anderson
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|71
|22
|6
|9
|11
