1 Southern Aroostook Beats #7 Katahdin 71-27 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors beat the #7 Katahdin Cougars 71-27 in the Class D Northern Maine Regional Finals on Saturday afternoon, February 24th. The win marks the 6th year in a row that the Warriors have represented Northern Maine in the State Finals.

Southern Aroostook led 20-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 39-10 at the Half. The Warriors were up 59-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Southern Aroostook was led by Ally Shields with 25 point including 3 3-pointers. Cami Shields had 16 points with 2 3-pointers and Emmalee Landry had 15 points. Madison Shields had a 3-pointer. The Warriors were 9-11 from the free throw line.

Katahdin was led by Ayanna Lester with 12 points, and Shelby Libby had 9 points. The Cougars were 7-12 from the free throw line.

Katahdin ends their season with a 18-3 record.

Southern Aroostook, now 20-1 will play Valley, the Southern Maine Regional Champion in the Class D State Final on Saturday, March 2nd at the Augusta Civic Center at 1:05 p.m.

Check out the stats from the game.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Katahdin 6 4 9 8 27 Southern Aroostook Girls 20 19 20 12 71

Box Score

Katahdin

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Elizabeth Lane 0 - - - - Makenzy Dicentes 0 - - - - Emily McNally 2 1 - - - Avery Cullen 0 - - - - Shelby Libby 9 4 - 1 1 Mickenzie Landry 0 - - - - Hunter Hartsgrove 4 2 - - 1 Ayanna Lester 12 3 - 6 10 Natasha Annis 0 - - - - Raven Shields 0 - - - - Jayden Stevens 0 - - - - Lydia Qualey 0 - - - - Lily McDonald 0 - - - - Maggie O'Hara 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 27 10 - 7 12

Southern Aroostook

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Hannah McGary 4 2 - - - Haley McGary 0 - - - - Olivia Ellingwood 0 - - - - Emmalee Landry 15 7 - 1 2 Ally Shields 25 8 3 - 1 Emma Stubbs 0 - - - - Lexi Rackliff 0 - - - - Jazmyn Ellingwood 0 - - - - Kendal Lawton 0 - - - - Alexa Hersey 0 - - - - Madison Shields 7 1 1 2 2 Cami Shields 16 3 2 4 4 Libby Anderson 4 1 - 2 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 71 22 6 9 11

