#1 Southern Aroostook Sinks #8 Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners 81-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#1 Southern Aroostook Sinks #8 Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners 81-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#1 Southern Aroostook-#8 Deer Isle Stonington February 19,2024 Photo Janet Vose

The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors beat the #8 Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners 81-39 in the final Class D Quarterfinal on Monday, February 19th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Southern Aroostook led 19-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 43-25 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors outscored the Mariners 24-3 in the 3rd Quarter, to take a 67-28 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Southern Aroostook tied a Class D North record, with 8 3-pointers in the game.

They were led by Cami Shield with 36 points. Ally Shields had 14 points and Emmalee Landry and Libby Anderson each finished with 10 points. Cami Shields had 4 3-pointers, with Olivia Ellingwood, Emmalee Landry, Ally Shields and Madison Shields each draining a 3-pointer. The Warriors were 13-22 from the free throw line.

Deer Isle-Stonington was led by Rylee Dorr and Maddie Eaton, each of who had 9 points. The Mariners had 4 3-pointers with Rylee Dorr sinking 3 3's and Hannah Billings the other 3-pointer. Deer Isle-Stonington was 3-5 from the free throw line.

Deer Isle-Stonington's season comes to an end with a 16-4 record.

Southern Aroostook, now 18-1 will play in the Class D 2nd semifinal on Thursday morning, February 22nd at 11:30 a.m. when they will take on #4 Jonesport-Beals.

Get our free mobile app

Check out the stats from the game

Line Score

1234T
Deer Isle Stonington Girls101531139
Southern Aroostook Girls1924241481

 

Box Score

Deer Isle-Stonington

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Rylee Dorr9-3--
Kendra Billings0----
Whitney Hatch0----
Megan Wendell62-23
Kammie Bruce0----
Hannah Billings511--
Courtney Hutchinson21---
Maya Brown84---
Sierra Larrabee0----
Maddie Eaton94-12
Emma Weed0----
Lilla Wendell0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS3912435

Southern Aroostook

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Hannah McGary0---2
Haley McGary0----
Olivia Ellingwood3-1--
Emmalee Landry102134
Ally Shields144138
Emma Stubbs0----
Lexi Rackliff0----
Jazmyn Ellingwood0----
Kendal Lawton0----
Alexa Hersey2--22
Madison Shields6-134
Cami Shields3611422
Libby Anderson105---
TEAM0----
TOTALS812281322

Check out the photos from the game

#1 Southern Aroostook - #8 Deer Isle-Stonington

The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors beat the #8 Deer Isle-Stonington Warriors 81-39 in a Class D quarterfinal. The defending State Champion will play #4 Jonesport Beals on Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. in the 2nd Class D North semifinal.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket