1 Southern Aroostook Sinks #8 Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners 81-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors beat the #8 Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners 81-39 in the final Class D Quarterfinal on Monday, February 19th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Southern Aroostook led 19-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 43-25 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors outscored the Mariners 24-3 in the 3rd Quarter, to take a 67-28 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Southern Aroostook tied a Class D North record, with 8 3-pointers in the game.

They were led by Cami Shield with 36 points. Ally Shields had 14 points and Emmalee Landry and Libby Anderson each finished with 10 points. Cami Shields had 4 3-pointers, with Olivia Ellingwood, Emmalee Landry, Ally Shields and Madison Shields each draining a 3-pointer. The Warriors were 13-22 from the free throw line.

Deer Isle-Stonington was led by Rylee Dorr and Maddie Eaton, each of who had 9 points. The Mariners had 4 3-pointers with Rylee Dorr sinking 3 3's and Hannah Billings the other 3-pointer. Deer Isle-Stonington was 3-5 from the free throw line.

Deer Isle-Stonington's season comes to an end with a 16-4 record.

Southern Aroostook, now 18-1 will play in the Class D 2nd semifinal on Thursday morning, February 22nd at 11:30 a.m. when they will take on #4 Jonesport-Beals.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Deer Isle Stonington Girls 10 15 3 11 39 Southern Aroostook Girls 19 24 24 14 81

Box Score

Deer Isle-Stonington

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Rylee Dorr 9 - 3 - - Kendra Billings 0 - - - - Whitney Hatch 0 - - - - Megan Wendell 6 2 - 2 3 Kammie Bruce 0 - - - - Hannah Billings 5 1 1 - - Courtney Hutchinson 2 1 - - - Maya Brown 8 4 - - - Sierra Larrabee 0 - - - - Maddie Eaton 9 4 - 1 2 Emma Weed 0 - - - - Lilla Wendell 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 39 12 4 3 5

Southern Aroostook

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Hannah McGary 0 - - - 2 Haley McGary 0 - - - - Olivia Ellingwood 3 - 1 - - Emmalee Landry 10 2 1 3 4 Ally Shields 14 4 1 3 8 Emma Stubbs 0 - - - - Lexi Rackliff 0 - - - - Jazmyn Ellingwood 0 - - - - Kendal Lawton 0 - - - - Alexa Hersey 2 - - 2 2 Madison Shields 6 - 1 3 4 Cami Shields 36 11 4 2 2 Libby Anderson 10 5 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 81 22 8 13 22

