Maine Softball Snaps 8-Game Losing Streak Beating Holy Cross 11-10 in Game 2 of Doubleheader

The Maine Softball Team snapped their 8-game losing streak beating Holy Cross 11-10 in the 2nd game of the doubleheader on Thursday April 25th. They lost the 1st game 4-3.

Game 1

Maine was leading 3-2 before the Crusaders scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning for the walk-off 4-3 win.

Isabelle True started in the circle for Maine and went 3.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 2 runs. She walked 4 and didn't strike out a bater. Alysen Rieth took the loss in relief and is now 0-8. She pitched the final 3 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs, walking 1.

Maine had 6 hits in the game. Caitlyn Fallon had a pair of singles. Krista Francia had a double. Katie Jo Moery had a single, driving in 2 runs. Rylee Kent had a single driving in a run and Kennedy Burns had a single.

Game 2

In Game 2 Holy Cross took a 8-0 lead at the end of the 2nd inning, scoring 7 runs in the 1st inning and 1 in the 2nd inning. Maine battled back, scoring 8 runs in the top of the 3rd inning, to tie the score, before the Crusaders rallied in the bottom of the inning, scoring twice to lead 10-8. But Maine scored 3 runs in the top of the 5th for the win.

Nora Campo blasted a 3-run homer, her 2nd of the season, in the 3rd inning to tie the score at 8-8. She finished the day 1-2 with 3 RBIs and walking twice.

Gabby Papushka was 2-4 with a pair of runs batted in. Anna Margetis was 2-4 with 1 run batted in. Caitlyn Fallon was 2-3. Kyli Hernandez was 1-3 with a run batted in.

In the circle Kaly Thomas started and went 1.0 inning, allowing 5 hits and 7 runs. She walked 3 and struck out 1. Caitlyn Fallon pitched the final 6.0 innings, allowing 7 hits and 3 runs, all unearned. She struck out 2 and walked 3. Fallon is now 1-7 on the season.

Maine is now 4-33 while Holy Cross is 11-32.

The Black Bears are on the road this weekend. They play at UMass-Lowell in a doubleheader on Saturday April 27th at 1 and 3 p.m. and a game on Sunday, April 28th at noon.