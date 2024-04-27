Maine Baseball Walks-Off Binghamton 4-3 Friday

The Maine Black Bears walked-off Bingjhamton on Friday, April 26th, winning 4-3 as Jeph Hadson-Taylor's sacrifice fly drove in Jake Marquezin the 9th inning.

Jeremiah Jenkins had given Maine an early lead with a homer to right field in the 1st inning.

His 2 homer of the game in the 6th, and 18th of the season, tied the game at 3-3.

Colin Plante and Jake Marquez each doubled. Jeph Hadson-Taylor had a single.

Json Krieger pitched 6.0 innings for Maine to start. He struck out 5 and walked 4, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs. Geoff Mosseau picked up the win in relief, pitching the final 3.0 innings. He didn't allow a hit and struck out 4, walking 1.

Maine is now 9-28 while Binghamton is 16-20. The 2 teams played on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m and finish the weekend with a game on Sunday at 11 a.m. .