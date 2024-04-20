Maine Falls to Rider 13-4

It was another rough day for the Black Bear pitchers, as they allowed 13 walks and Maine fell to Rider at Mahaney Diamond 13-4 on Friday, April 19th.

Geoff Mosseau started on the mound and went 5.0 innings allowing 9 hits and 6 runs, walking 5 and striking out 2. Noah Lewis came on in relief and pitched the final 4.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 7 runs, walking 8.

Maine was out-hit 13-5.

Maine's 4 runs came on a grand-slam home run by Logan Burrill in the 1st inning. It was his 2nd homer of the season.

Zach Martin was 2-4. Jake Marquez and Charlie Taub each singled for Maine.

Maine is now 8-24 overall and 4-7 in America East. They are scheduled to host Rider on Saturday, April 20th at 1 p.m. and Sunday, April 21st at 12 noon.