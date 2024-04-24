Maine Baseball Falls to Merrimack 13-3 at Mahaney

The Maine Baseball Team fell to Merrimack 13-3 on Tuesday, April 23 at Mahaney Diamond in Orono.

Maine's pitchers did a much better job not allowing Merrimack to get on base, only walking a total of 2 batters, but allowed 15 hits in the game.

Noah Lewis started for the Black Bears, allowing 5 hits and 5 runs in 2 innings, striking out 2. Geoff Mosseau allowed 5 runs on 5 hits in 2 innings, striking out 4 and Owen Wheeler pitched the final 3 innings, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs, striking out 3 and walking 2.

Maine hit 3 home runs in the game.

Jeremiah Jenkins was 2-4, hitting his club-leading 15th home runs in the 7th inning.

Will Burns was 2-4, hitting his 1st homer of the season, a solo homer in the 2nd inning.

Jake Marquez, went back-to-back with Burns, hitting 5th homer of the season in the 2nd inning.

Maine is now 8-27 overall and Merrimack is 17-22. The Black Bears will play at Merrimack on Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. They host Binghamton for 3 games this weekend, April 26-28.