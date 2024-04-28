Maine Baseball Beats Binghamton 9-3 Saturday

Make it 2-in-a-row for the Maine Black Bears, as they beat Binghamton 9-3 on Saturday, April 27th at Mahaney Diamond in Orono.

Dean O'Neill led the Black Bear's offense, going 2-4, hitting a 3-run homer in the 4th inning, to give Maine a 3-1 lead. He later singled in the 8th, to drive in another run, giving him 4 RBI's on the day.

Jeremiah Jenkins was 2-3 with a double.

Jake Marquez was 2-5.

On the mound, Luc Lavigueur evened his record at 2-2, pitching 5.0 innings and allowing 4 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 4, uncorking 3 wild pitches. Ryan Scott earned the save, pitching the final 4.0 innings and allowing 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out 2, walked 1 and had 1 wild pitch.

Maine is now 9-28 overall and Binghamton is 16-21. The 2 teams conclude the 3-game series Sunday morning at 11 a.m. Tune in to 92.9 The Ticket for the pregame starting at 10:30 a.m. and then coverage of Maine baseball.