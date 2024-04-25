Maine Baseball Falls to Merrimack 11-6

The Maine Baseball Team fell to Merrimack 11-6 in the 2nd game of the home-and-home series, losing on the road on Wednesday, April 24th. This despite Maine hitting 2 home runs in the game.

Maine's 4 pitchers issued 11 walks, and uncorked 6 wild pitches in the game.

Blaine Cockburn started on the mound for Maine and went 2.0 innings, allowing 6 runs on 3 hits. He struck out 3 and walked 6, throwing 3 wild pitches. Gabe Gifford followed, and pitched 3.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 4 throwing 2 wild pitches. Scott Ryan pitched the 6th inning, holding Merrimack to just 1 hit. He walked 1. Tyler Nielsen pitched the 8th and 9th inning, allowing 1 hit, and 1 run, striking out 3, and throwing a wild pitch.

Jeremiah Jenkins hit his 16th homer, and 2nd in as many days against Merrimack. His homer was a 2-run homer, giving Maine an early 2-0 lead in the 1st inning.

Jake Marquez hit his 6th homer, and 2nd in as many days against Merrimack. His 3-run homer came in the 6th inning.

Zach Martin was 2-5 leading off, with a double.

Jonathan Gonzalez and Jeph Hadson-Taylor each singled.

Merrimack is now 18-22 while Maine falls to 8-28. The Black Bears return home to Mahaney Diamond with a 3-game series against Binghamton. They play Friday, April 26th at 3 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame beginning at 2:30 p.m. They then play Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday, the 28th at 11 a.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame beginning at 10:30 a.m.