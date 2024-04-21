UMaine Softball Swept By UMBC 10-7 and 8-7

The UMaine Softball Team was swept by the University of Maryland Baltimore College (UMBC) in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 20th, losing Game 1 10-7 and Game 2 8-7.

Game 1

Maine took a 4-0 lead at the end of the 3rd inning, but allowed 6 runs in the 5th inning and then 3 runs in the 7th as UMBC rallied for the win.

UMBC outhit Maine 11-6, with the Retrievers blasting 2 home runs.

Caitlyn Fallon started in the circle for Maine and went 4.1 innings, allowing 6 hits and 5 runs. She struck out 3 and walked 6. Kaly Thomas, took the loss and is 1-8 after coming on and walking the 4 batters she faced, without retiring a batter. Isabelle True pitched the final 2.2 innings allowing 5 hits and 3 runs. She walked 2 and struck out 4.

Gabby Papushka was 2-3 for Maine. Kenedee Giddens, Krista Francia, Katie Jo Moery and Kennedy Priest each singled for the Black Bears.

Game 2

Trailing 8-1 going into the 6th inning, Maine rallied for 4 runs in the 6th inning and 2 runs in the 7th, but came up just short, falling 8-7.

Isabelle True started for Maine in the circle, pitching 2.0 innings and allowing 6 hits and 6 runs. She struck out 1 and walked 3. She's now 2-9 on the season. Alysen Rieth came on in relief and pitched the final 5.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. She struck out 6 and walked 2.

Caitlyn Fallon hit a grand-slam home run in the 6th inning, driving in 4 runs for Maine. She finished 1-3. The homer was her 7th of the season.

Katie Jo Moery was 2-4 with a pair of singles. Maggie Helms had a double. Anna Margetis, Krista Francia, Gabby Papushka, Keira Inman and Kennedy Priest each singled for Maine.

UMBC is now 18-18 overall while Maine falls to 3-31.

Maine and UMBC will play the 3rd game of the 3-game series, Sunday morning, April 21st at 11 a.m. in Orono.