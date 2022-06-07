14 Winslow upsets #3 Nokomis 5-4 in Round of 16

The #14 Winslow Black Raiders upset the #3 Nokomis Warriors 5-4 in Newport on Tuesday, June 7th in the Round of 16. Winslow was trailing 4-1 after 6 innings and scored 4 runs in the top of the 7th inning for the victory.

Caden Fitzpatrick went 6.0 innings for Winslow allowing 6 hits and 4 runs, 1 of which was earned. he struck out 5 and walked 3. Lucas Boucher pitched the 7th inning, picking up the save, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Cody Chretien pitched for Nokomis, allowing 11 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 1

Fitzpatrick helped himself at the plate. Batting leadoff he was 2-3, driving in 2 runs for Winslow. Boucher was 2-4. Tyler Brockway was 3-4 with a run batted in.

Mike Scharf was 2-4 for Nokomis. Connor Sides had a double.

Winslow, now 4-13 will play at #11 Foxcroft Academy on Thursday, June 9

Nokomis' season comes to an end with a record of 12-5