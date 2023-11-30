17 Indiana Rallies Late to Beat Maine 67-59 in Portland

The Maine Black Bears gave the #17 Indiana Hoosiers all they had and nearly pulled off the upset in Portland in front of a sold-out crowd at the Cross Insurance Arena. before falling 67-59.

The crowd of 5983 set a record for those watching a Maine Women's Basketball game in person!

Maine led 54-52 with 6:40 left in the game, before Indiana outscored Maine 15-5 in the final minutes of the game.

Maine led 16-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and were on top 37-29 at the end of the 1st Half. Indiana outscored Maine 16-11 in the 3rd Quarter, but Maine led 48-45.

Anne Simon had a career night, scoring a career, and game-high 34 points for the Black Bears. She had 11 rebounds for the double-double. Adrianna Smith had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the double-double.

Maine was shooting 15-29 from the field in the 1st Half, before cooling off. They ended up 22-55 in the game, for 40 percent shooting. They were just 4-23 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 11-13 from the free throw line.

Gorham native Mackenzie Holmes in her homecoming game paced the Hoosiers with 22 points. Sydney Parrish had a double-double scoring 17 points and ripping down 10 rebounds. Sara Scalia had 10 points.

Indiana was 25-58 from the field, shooting 43.1 percent. They were 6-19 from beyond the 3-point arc and 11-15 from the free throw line.

Prior to the game, the Portland Sea Dogs announced that there would be a Mackenzie Holmes bobblehead night on August 22nd.

Indiana improves to 6-1 on the season.

Maine is now 4-4. The Black Bears pay at Fordham University on Saturday, December 2nd 2 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 1:30 p.m. Maine returns home to The Pit on Wednesday, December 6th when they host Harvard at 6 p.m.