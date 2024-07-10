UMaine Hires Kimberly Stiles as New Head Softball Coach

UMaine Athletic Director Jude Killy announced on Tuesday, July 9th the hiring of Kimberly Stiles as the new Head Softball Coach.

Stiles has over 300 collegiate wins, and has 14 years of head coaching experience at both the Division 1 and Division II levels.

She has most recently been at Holy Cross as the Head Coach for the past 3 seasons, with the Crusaders winning 50 games over 3-seasons, the first time that has been done in 25 years.

Prior to joining Holy Cross she was Head Coach at Division II University of Charleston for 5 years, with over 130 wins and a spot in the NCAA Tournament, and was Head Coach of Division II Davis & Elkins College for 6 years.

UMaine Athletic Director Jude Killy said

We are pleased to announce Kimberly Stiles as the next head softball coach at the University of Maine. Through an extensive and intensive process, Kimberly demonstrated her reputation for a great knowledge of the game and a tireless work ethic in supporting students to be the best versions of themselves on and off the field. Her experience as a head coach, in recruiting to the Northeast and her desire to be at and build our program at Maine also stood out. We are excited about adding Kimberly to our department and University.

Stiles said

I am honored and excited to accept this position. The investment in softball at the University of Maine and energy surrounding athletics right now is truly incredible. I am grateful to Jude Killy and the entire search committee for this opportunity and cannot wait to get started.

She replaces Jordan Fitzpatrick who was let go on May 31st.