Maine Softball Searching for New Head Coach

Jordan Fitzpatrick the Head Softball Coach at the University of Maine has been let go, effective Friday, May 31st.

In a press release, the University of Maine announced that she will not return as head coach, effective immediately.

Director of Athletics Jude Kelly said "I want to thank Jordan for her service to the University of Maine, and wish her all the best moving forward.

Fitzpatrick said "I am grateful for my time at UMaine and the relationships built with staff, players and supporters. UMaine will always hold a special place in my heart."

She had been the Head Softball Coach since August 18, 2021. She was an assistant coach from November 12, 2015 until being named head coach in 2021.

This past year the Black Bears had a 5-41 overall record and were 1-20 in America East.

She was a student-athlete on the Black Bears' Softball Team, appearing in 55 games with 30 starts from 2007-2010.

A national search will begin immediately for her replacement.