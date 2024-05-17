Maine Survives Hour Rain Delay and Beats Albany 7-5

Faced with a must-win game to have a chance to claim the last spot in the America East Tournament, the Maine Black Bears scored early and hung on to beat Albany 7-5 on Friday afternoon.

Maine led 3-2 after 4 innings and 5-2 after 6 innings. It was 7-3 after 7 innings and Albany scored single runs in the 8th and 9th but Maine hung on for the win.

Dean O'Neill had the key hit, blasting a 2-run homer in the 7th inning for the Black Bears. The homer was his 7th of the season.

Colin Plante leading off was 2-4. Jeremiah Jenkins and Connor Goodman each had a double. Nick White drove in 2 runs.

On the mound Luc Lavigueur went 6.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 2 runs for Maine. He struck out 4 and walked 3. He's now 4-3 on the season. Gianni Gambardella pitched the final 3 innings for the save, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 1 and walked 3.

Maine and Albany will play on Saturday at 12 noon. The winner will go onto the America East Tournament with the loser missing out. Hear the pregame starting at 11:30 a.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.