#2 Bangor Christian Knocks Off 2-Time Defending State Champion #3 Southern Aroostook 40-33 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#2 Bangor Christian - #3 Southern Aroostook February 21, 2024 Photo Janet Vose

The #2 Bangor Christian Patriots knocked off the 2-time defending State Champion #3 Southern Aroostook Warriors 40-33 on Wednesday night, February 21st in a Class D Semifinal game.

Bangor Christian led 11-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors cut the deficit to just 6 in the 3rd Quarter, 28-22, outscoring Bangor Christian 11 -3.

Bangor Christian was led by Jalen Reed with 13 points. Robert Giles finished with 10 points. The Patriots sank 7 3-pointers in the game, with Elliot Straubel draining 3 3's, Jalen Reed 2 3's, Conrad Straubel 1-pointer and Robert Giles with 1 3-pointer. The Patriots were 5-17 from the free throw line.

Southern Aroostook was led by Dylan Burpee with 10 points. The Warriors had 3-3pointers with Burpee hitting 2 3's and Lincoln Hardy the other. Southern Aroostook was 4-8 from the free throw line.

Southern Aroostook's season comes to an end with a 13-7 record.

Bangor Christian, now 17-3 advances to the Class D Northern Maine Regional Final on Saturday February 24th at 2:45 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor where they will take on #1 Schenck, 20-0.

Check out the stats from the game

Line Score

1234T
Southern Aroostook Boys56111133
Bangor Christian Boys111701240

 

Box Score

Southern Aroostook

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Lincoln Hardy511--
Dillan Bishop0----
Ethan Collier42---
Dylan Burpee1022--
Ryder Russell0----
Trafton Russell82-48
Connor Lane0----
Daniel Kuindersma0----
Brayden Peters0----
Richard Chambers21---
Cooper Scott21---
Andrew Lewis0----
Kason Lawlor21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS3310348

Bangor Christian

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Zak Chadbourne0----
Isaiah Jackson0----
Colton White0----
Jaleen Reed132238
Elliot Straubel9-3--
Ryan Libby52-11
Cole Payne0----
Gabe Gahagan0---1
Marshall Sibley0----
Conrad Straubel3-1-2
Jason Libby0----
Robert Giles103115
Luke Gorczok0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS4077517

 

Check out the photos from the game

#2 Bangor Christian - #3 Southern Aroostook Boys Quarterfinal

The #2 Bangor Christian Boy's Basketball Team knocked of the 2-time defending State Class D Champions the #3 Southern Aroostook Warriors 40-33 on Wednesday, February 22nd to advance to the Regional Finals on Saturday afternoon, February 24th at 2:45 p.m.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

