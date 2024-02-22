#2 Bangor Christian Knocks Off 2-Time Defending State Champion #3 Southern Aroostook 40-33 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #2 Bangor Christian Patriots knocked off the 2-time defending State Champion #3 Southern Aroostook Warriors 40-33 on Wednesday night, February 21st in a Class D Semifinal game.
Bangor Christian led 11-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors cut the deficit to just 6 in the 3rd Quarter, 28-22, outscoring Bangor Christian 11 -3.
Bangor Christian was led by Jalen Reed with 13 points. Robert Giles finished with 10 points. The Patriots sank 7 3-pointers in the game, with Elliot Straubel draining 3 3's, Jalen Reed 2 3's, Conrad Straubel 1-pointer and Robert Giles with 1 3-pointer. The Patriots were 5-17 from the free throw line.
Southern Aroostook was led by Dylan Burpee with 10 points. The Warriors had 3-3pointers with Burpee hitting 2 3's and Lincoln Hardy the other. Southern Aroostook was 4-8 from the free throw line.
Southern Aroostook's season comes to an end with a 13-7 record.
Bangor Christian, now 17-3 advances to the Class D Northern Maine Regional Final on Saturday February 24th at 2:45 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor where they will take on #1 Schenck, 20-0.
Check out the stats from the game
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Southern Aroostook Boys
|5
|6
|11
|11
|33
|Bangor Christian Boys
|11
|17
|0
|12
|40
Box Score
Southern Aroostook
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Lincoln Hardy
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Dillan Bishop
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan Collier
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Dylan Burpee
|10
|2
|2
|-
|-
|Ryder Russell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Trafton Russell
|8
|2
|-
|4
|8
|Connor Lane
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Daniel Kuindersma
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brayden Peters
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Richard Chambers
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Cooper Scott
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Andrew Lewis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kason Lawlor
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|33
|10
|3
|4
|8
Bangor Christian
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Zak Chadbourne
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Isaiah Jackson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Colton White
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jaleen Reed
|13
|2
|2
|3
|8
|Elliot Straubel
|9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|Ryan Libby
|5
|2
|-
|1
|1
|Cole Payne
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gabe Gahagan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Marshall Sibley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Conrad Straubel
|3
|-
|1
|-
|2
|Jason Libby
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Robert Giles
|10
|3
|1
|1
|5
|Luke Gorczok
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|40
|7
|7
|5
|17
Check out the photos from the game
#2 Bangor Christian - #3 Southern Aroostook Boys Quarterfinal
