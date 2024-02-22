2 Bangor Christian Knocks Off 2-Time Defending State Champion #3 Southern Aroostook 40-33 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #2 Bangor Christian Patriots knocked off the 2-time defending State Champion #3 Southern Aroostook Warriors 40-33 on Wednesday night, February 21st in a Class D Semifinal game.

Bangor Christian led 11-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors cut the deficit to just 6 in the 3rd Quarter, 28-22, outscoring Bangor Christian 11 -3.

Bangor Christian was led by Jalen Reed with 13 points. Robert Giles finished with 10 points. The Patriots sank 7 3-pointers in the game, with Elliot Straubel draining 3 3's, Jalen Reed 2 3's, Conrad Straubel 1-pointer and Robert Giles with 1 3-pointer. The Patriots were 5-17 from the free throw line.

Southern Aroostook was led by Dylan Burpee with 10 points. The Warriors had 3-3pointers with Burpee hitting 2 3's and Lincoln Hardy the other. Southern Aroostook was 4-8 from the free throw line.

Southern Aroostook's season comes to an end with a 13-7 record.

Bangor Christian, now 17-3 advances to the Class D Northern Maine Regional Final on Saturday February 24th at 2:45 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor where they will take on #1 Schenck, 20-0.

Get our free mobile app

Check out the stats from the game

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Southern Aroostook Boys 5 6 11 11 33 Bangor Christian Boys 11 17 0 12 40

Box Score

Southern Aroostook

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Lincoln Hardy 5 1 1 - - Dillan Bishop 0 - - - - Ethan Collier 4 2 - - - Dylan Burpee 10 2 2 - - Ryder Russell 0 - - - - Trafton Russell 8 2 - 4 8 Connor Lane 0 - - - - Daniel Kuindersma 0 - - - - Brayden Peters 0 - - - - Richard Chambers 2 1 - - - Cooper Scott 2 1 - - - Andrew Lewis 0 - - - - Kason Lawlor 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 33 10 3 4 8

Bangor Christian

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Zak Chadbourne 0 - - - - Isaiah Jackson 0 - - - - Colton White 0 - - - - Jaleen Reed 13 2 2 3 8 Elliot Straubel 9 - 3 - - Ryan Libby 5 2 - 1 1 Cole Payne 0 - - - - Gabe Gahagan 0 - - - 1 Marshall Sibley 0 - - - - Conrad Straubel 3 - 1 - 2 Jason Libby 0 - - - - Robert Giles 10 3 1 1 5 Luke Gorczok 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 40 7 7 5 17

Check out the photos from the game