2 Brewer Boys Defeat #3 Skowhegan 58-30 [STATS]

The #2 Brewer Boys Basketball Team defeated the #3 Skowhegan River Hawks 58-30 at the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday, February 23rd in the Class A Semifinals. The 2 teams had split their series in the regular season.

Brewer jumped out to a 14-10 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 49-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Brady Saunders who finished with a game-high 19 points. Colby Smith had 11 points and Brock Flagg 10 points. The Witches were 11-14 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Aaron Newcomb.

Skowhegan was led by Kyle LePage who had 12 points. Levi Obert finished with 5 points. The River Hawks were 1-3 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Payson Washburn.

Brewer, now 18-2 will play #1 Nokomis for the Class A Boy's North Regional Title on Friday night, February 25th at the Augusta Civic Center at 7:45 p.m.

Skowhegan's season comes to an end with a 16-4 record.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Skowhegan Boys 10 9 7 4 30 Brewer Boys 14 17 18 9 58

Box Score

Skowhegan

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Brayden Saucier 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Quintcey McCray 2 1 1 0 0 0 4 Marshall Easler 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Payson Washburn 3 1 0 1 0 0 11 Joey Godin 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Tate Jewell 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Levi Obert 5 2 2 0 1 2 20 Ryan Donoghue 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Jack Donoghue 2 1 1 0 0 0 23 Patrick McKenney 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Kyle LePage 12 6 6 0 0 1 33 Collin LePage 2 1 1 0 0 0 34 Adam Savage 4 2 2 0 0 0 TOTALS 30 14 13 1 1 3

Brewer