#2 Brewer Boys Defeat #3 Skowhegan 58-30 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Brewer Boys Basketball Team defeated the #3 Skowhegan River Hawks 58-30 at the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday, February 23rd in the Class A Semifinals. The 2 teams had split their series in the regular season.

Brewer jumped out to a 14-10 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 49-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Brady Saunders who finished with a game-high 19 points. Colby Smith had 11 points and Brock Flagg 10 points. The Witches were 11-14 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Aaron Newcomb.

Skowhegan was led by Kyle LePage who had 12 points. Levi Obert finished with 5 points. The River Hawks were 1-3 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Payson Washburn.

Brewer, now 18-2 will play #1 Nokomis for the Class A Boy's North Regional Title on Friday night, February 25th at the Augusta Civic Center at 7:45 p.m.

Skowhegan's season comes to an end with a 16-4 record.

Line Score

1234T
Skowhegan Boys1097430
Brewer Boys141718958

Box Score

Skowhegan

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Brayden Saucier000000
3Quintcey McCray211000
4Marshall Easler000000
10Payson Washburn310100
11Joey Godin000000
14Tate Jewell000000
15Levi Obert522012
20Ryan Donoghue000000
22Jack Donoghue211000
23Patrick McKenney000000
32Kyle LePage1266001
33Collin LePage211000
34Adam Savage422000
TOTALS301413113

Brewer

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Evan Nadeau000000
4Colby Smith1144034
10Kyle Horr000001
13Brady Saunders1999011
14Aiden Davis000001
20Aaron Newcomb832111
22Evan Glass000000
24Ryder Goodwin622022
32Brock Flagg1044022
34Cameron Hughes411022
40Braden Carr000000
42Titus Philbrook000000
TOTALS58232211114
