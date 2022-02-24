#2 Brewer Boys Defeat #3 Skowhegan 58-30 [STATS]
The #2 Brewer Boys Basketball Team defeated the #3 Skowhegan River Hawks 58-30 at the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday, February 23rd in the Class A Semifinals. The 2 teams had split their series in the regular season.
Brewer jumped out to a 14-10 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 49-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer was led by Brady Saunders who finished with a game-high 19 points. Colby Smith had 11 points and Brock Flagg 10 points. The Witches were 11-14 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Aaron Newcomb.
Skowhegan was led by Kyle LePage who had 12 points. Levi Obert finished with 5 points. The River Hawks were 1-3 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Payson Washburn.
Brewer, now 18-2 will play #1 Nokomis for the Class A Boy's North Regional Title on Friday night, February 25th at the Augusta Civic Center at 7:45 p.m.
Skowhegan's season comes to an end with a 16-4 record.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Skowhegan Boys
|10
|9
|7
|4
|30
|Brewer Boys
|14
|17
|18
|9
|58
Box Score
Skowhegan
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Brayden Saucier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Quintcey McCray
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Marshall Easler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Payson Washburn
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|Joey Godin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Tate Jewell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Levi Obert
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|20
|Ryan Donoghue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Jack Donoghue
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Patrick McKenney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Kyle LePage
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|33
|Collin LePage
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Adam Savage
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|30
|14
|13
|1
|1
|3
Brewer
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Evan Nadeau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Colby Smith
|11
|4
|4
|0
|3
|4
|10
|Kyle Horr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|Brady Saunders
|19
|9
|9
|0
|1
|1
|14
|Aiden Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Aaron Newcomb
|8
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|22
|Evan Glass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Ryder Goodwin
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|32
|Brock Flagg
|10
|4
|4
|0
|2
|2
|34
|Cameron Hughes
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|40
|Braden Carr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Titus Philbrook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|58
|23
|22
|1
|11
|14