#2 Caribou Defeats #7 Foxcroft Academy 68-39 as Deprey Scores 28 Points [STATS&PHOTOS]

Caribou-FA Girls Quarterfinals February 17, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Caribou Vikings defeated #7 Foxcroft Academy 68-39 on Friday, February 17th in a Class B Girls Quarterfinal as Madelyn Deprey had a game-high 28 points.

The Vikings led 22-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 35-19 at the end of the 1st Half. Caribou was up 53-32 at teh end of the 3rd Quarter.

Deprey had 28 points with 3 3-pointers. Liv Adams had 11 points for the Vikings. Caribou was 11-14 from the free throw line.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Annie Raynes who had 19 points. Abby Knapp had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The Ponies were 10-16 from the free throw line.

Foxcroft Academy's season comes to an end, with a 9-10 record.

Caribou, now 16-3, advances to the Class B North Semifinals against Ellsworth, who are also 16-3. That game will take place on Wednesday, February 22nd at 10 a.m.

Line Score

1234T
Foxcroft Academy Girls12713739
Caribou Vikings Girls2213181568

 

Box Score

Foxcroft Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Annie Raynes198-34
Addie Day0----
Sam Ossenfort51-35
Madisyon Kimball0----
Shayli Cirulli0----
Jaiyde True0----
Courtney Barnett0----
Olivia Hill0----
Allie Smith21---
Halle Page31-12
Destiny Weymouth0----
Abby Knapp92123
Kierstyn Nuite1--12
TEAM0----
TOTALS391311016

Caribou

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Selena Savage52-12
Brianna Levesque0----
Phoebe Solomon0----
Ainsley Caron21---
Liv Adams114-35
Joslyn Griffeth0----
Abby Haney83-22
Madelyn Deprey287355
Amelia Godin0----
Madelyn Morrow84---
Carly Morrow63---
Brynne Hamilton0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS682431114

Check out the photos from the game

Caribou-Foxcroft Academy Girls Quarterfinal

The #2 Caribou Vikings took on the #7 Foxcroft Academy Girls Basketball Team in a Class B North Quarterfinal Matchup at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor
