2 Caribou Defeats #7 Foxcroft Academy 68-39 as Deprey Scores 28 Points [STATS&PHOTOS]

The #2 Caribou Vikings defeated #7 Foxcroft Academy 68-39 on Friday, February 17th in a Class B Girls Quarterfinal as Madelyn Deprey had a game-high 28 points.

The Vikings led 22-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 35-19 at the end of the 1st Half. Caribou was up 53-32 at teh end of the 3rd Quarter.

Deprey had 28 points with 3 3-pointers. Liv Adams had 11 points for the Vikings. Caribou was 11-14 from the free throw line.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Annie Raynes who had 19 points. Abby Knapp had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The Ponies were 10-16 from the free throw line.

Foxcroft Academy's season comes to an end, with a 9-10 record.

Caribou, now 16-3, advances to the Class B North Semifinals against Ellsworth, who are also 16-3. That game will take place on Wednesday, February 22nd at 10 a.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Foxcroft Academy Girls 12 7 13 7 39 Caribou Vikings Girls 22 13 18 15 68

Box Score

Foxcroft Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Annie Raynes 19 8 - 3 4 Addie Day 0 - - - - Sam Ossenfort 5 1 - 3 5 Madisyon Kimball 0 - - - - Shayli Cirulli 0 - - - - Jaiyde True 0 - - - - Courtney Barnett 0 - - - - Olivia Hill 0 - - - - Allie Smith 2 1 - - - Halle Page 3 1 - 1 2 Destiny Weymouth 0 - - - - Abby Knapp 9 2 1 2 3 Kierstyn Nuite 1 - - 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 39 13 1 10 16

Caribou

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Selena Savage 5 2 - 1 2 Brianna Levesque 0 - - - - Phoebe Solomon 0 - - - - Ainsley Caron 2 1 - - - Liv Adams 11 4 - 3 5 Joslyn Griffeth 0 - - - - Abby Haney 8 3 - 2 2 Madelyn Deprey 28 7 3 5 5 Amelia Godin 0 - - - - Madelyn Morrow 8 4 - - - Carly Morrow 6 3 - - - Brynne Hamilton 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 68 24 3 11 14

