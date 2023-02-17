#2 Caribou Defeats #7 Foxcroft Academy 68-39 as Deprey Scores 28 Points [STATS&PHOTOS]
The #2 Caribou Vikings defeated #7 Foxcroft Academy 68-39 on Friday, February 17th in a Class B Girls Quarterfinal as Madelyn Deprey had a game-high 28 points.
The Vikings led 22-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 35-19 at the end of the 1st Half. Caribou was up 53-32 at teh end of the 3rd Quarter.
Deprey had 28 points with 3 3-pointers. Liv Adams had 11 points for the Vikings. Caribou was 11-14 from the free throw line.
Foxcroft Academy was led by Annie Raynes who had 19 points. Abby Knapp had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The Ponies were 10-16 from the free throw line.
Foxcroft Academy's season comes to an end, with a 9-10 record.
Caribou, now 16-3, advances to the Class B North Semifinals against Ellsworth, who are also 16-3. That game will take place on Wednesday, February 22nd at 10 a.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Foxcroft Academy Girls
|12
|7
|13
|7
|39
|Caribou Vikings Girls
|22
|13
|18
|15
|68
Box Score
Foxcroft Academy
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Annie Raynes
|19
|8
|-
|3
|4
|Addie Day
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sam Ossenfort
|5
|1
|-
|3
|5
|Madisyon Kimball
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shayli Cirulli
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jaiyde True
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Courtney Barnett
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Olivia Hill
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Allie Smith
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Halle Page
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|Destiny Weymouth
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Abby Knapp
|9
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Kierstyn Nuite
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|39
|13
|1
|10
|16
Caribou
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Selena Savage
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|Brianna Levesque
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Phoebe Solomon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ainsley Caron
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Liv Adams
|11
|4
|-
|3
|5
|Joslyn Griffeth
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Abby Haney
|8
|3
|-
|2
|2
|Madelyn Deprey
|28
|7
|3
|5
|5
|Amelia Godin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madelyn Morrow
|8
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Carly Morrow
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Brynne Hamilton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|68
|24
|3
|11
|14
