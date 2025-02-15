#2 Central Aroostook Girls Beat #10 Jonesport-Beals 56-42 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #2 Central Aroostook Girls Basketball Team beat the #10 Jonesport-Beals Royals 56-42 in a Class D Quarterfinals on Saturday, February 15th.
Central Aroostook led 17-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Panthers led 52-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Central Aroostook was led by Lilly Burtt with 22 points, including a 3-pointer. Harleigh Allen had 18 points with 2 3-pointers. The Panthers were 9-16 from the free throw line.
Jonesport-Beals was led by Mia Mills with 23 points. She was 7-10 from the free throw line. Riley Balicki had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The Royals were 7-12 from the free throw line.
Central Aroostook will now take on #3 Wisdom in the first Class D Girl's semifinal on Wednesday, February 19th at 10 a.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Jonesport-Beals Girls
|6
|11
|4
|21
|42
|Central Aroostook Girls
|17
|15
|20
|4
|56
Box Score
Jonesport-Beals
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Khloe Chandler
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brenna Alley
|6
|3
|-
|-
|2
|Molly Gray
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Analeigh Beal
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makenna Kenney
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Lillie Fitzsimmons
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riley Balicki
|9
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Mia Mills
|23
|8
|-
|7
|10
|Aspen Alley
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Khinlei Chandler
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marienna Beal
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|42
|16
|1
|7
|12
Central Aroostook
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Jillian Grass
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Harleigh Allen
|18
|4
|2
|4
|6
|Aryanna Grivois
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aiden Kinney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rebecca Shaw
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maggie Mahan
|9
|4
|-
|1
|1
|Lilly Burtt
|22
|9
|1
|1
|3
|Joslyn Cyr
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cheyanne Henderson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stevi Pierce
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|Piper Woollard
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Charlie Pierce
|3
|1
|-
|1
|4
|TOTALS
|56
|19
|3
|9
|16
Check out the photos
Central Aroostook - Jonesport-Beals Girls Basketball
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper