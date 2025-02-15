#2 Central Aroostook Girls Beat #10 Jonesport-Beals 56-42 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 15, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Central Aroostook Girls Basketball Team beat the #10 Jonesport-Beals Royals 56-42 in a Class D Quarterfinals on Saturday, February 15th.

Central Aroostook led 17-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Panthers led 52-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Central Aroostook was led by Lilly Burtt with  22 points, including a 3-pointer. Harleigh Allen had 18 points with 2 3-pointers. The Panthers were 9-16 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals was led by Mia Mills with 23 points. She was 7-10 from the free throw line. Riley Balicki had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The Royals were 7-12 from the free throw line.

Central Aroostook will now take on #3 Wisdom in the first Class D Girl's semifinal on Wednesday, February 19th at 10 a.m.

Line Score

1234T
Jonesport-Beals Girls61142142
Central Aroostook Girls171520456

 

Box Score

Jonesport-Beals

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Khloe Chandler0----
Brenna Alley63--2
Molly Gray0----
Analeigh Beal0----
Makenna Kenney21---
Lillie Fitzsimmons0----
Riley Balicki931--
Mia Mills238-710
Aspen Alley21---
Khinlei Chandler0----
Marienna Beal0----
TOTALS42161712

Central Aroostook

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jillian Grass0----
Harleigh Allen184246
Aryanna Grivois0----
Aiden Kinney0----
Rebecca Shaw0----
Maggie Mahan94-11
Lilly Burtt229113
Joslyn Cyr0----
Cheyanne Henderson0----
Stevi Pierce41-22
Piper Woollard0----
Charlie Pierce31-14
TOTALS56193916

Check out the photos

Central Aroostook - Jonesport-Beals Girls Basketball

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

