2 Central Aroostook Girls Beat #10 Jonesport-Beals 56-42 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #2 Central Aroostook Girls Basketball Team beat the #10 Jonesport-Beals Royals 56-42 in a Class D Quarterfinals on Saturday, February 15th.

Central Aroostook led 17-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Panthers led 52-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Central Aroostook was led by Lilly Burtt with 22 points, including a 3-pointer. Harleigh Allen had 18 points with 2 3-pointers. The Panthers were 9-16 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals was led by Mia Mills with 23 points. She was 7-10 from the free throw line. Riley Balicki had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The Royals were 7-12 from the free throw line.

Central Aroostook will now take on #3 Wisdom in the first Class D Girl's semifinal on Wednesday, February 19th at 10 a.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Jonesport-Beals Girls 6 11 4 21 42 Central Aroostook Girls 17 15 20 4 56

Box Score

Jonesport-Beals

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Khloe Chandler 0 - - - - Brenna Alley 6 3 - - 2 Molly Gray 0 - - - - Analeigh Beal 0 - - - - Makenna Kenney 2 1 - - - Lillie Fitzsimmons 0 - - - - Riley Balicki 9 3 1 - - Mia Mills 23 8 - 7 10 Aspen Alley 2 1 - - - Khinlei Chandler 0 - - - - Marienna Beal 0 - - - - TOTALS 42 16 1 7 12

Central Aroostook

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jillian Grass 0 - - - - Harleigh Allen 18 4 2 4 6 Aryanna Grivois 0 - - - - Aiden Kinney 0 - - - - Rebecca Shaw 0 - - - - Maggie Mahan 9 4 - 1 1 Lilly Burtt 22 9 1 1 3 Joslyn Cyr 0 - - - - Cheyanne Henderson 0 - - - - Stevi Pierce 4 1 - 2 2 Piper Woollard 0 - - - - Charlie Pierce 3 1 - 1 4 TOTALS 56 19 3 9 16

