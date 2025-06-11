The #2 Ellsworth Eagles beat the #7 Lawrence Bulldogs 10-0 in a Class B North Quarterfinal on Wednesday, June 11th in Ellsworth. The game was stopped in the 5th inning after Ellsworth scored 6 runs to make it a 10-run game.

Jackson Barry was dominant on the mound for the Eagles. He allowed just 2 hits in picking up the win. He struck out 10, and didn't walk a batter, throwing just 66 pitches.

Kyle Kenny scored Ellsworth's 1st run in the 1st inning. He started by walking and promptly stole 2nd and then 3rd base. With 1 out Dawson Curtis hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Kenny.

Ellsworth added 3 runs in the 3rd inning and then 6 runs in the 5th inning.

Barry helped himself at the plate going 2-2 with a run batted in. Hunter Boles was 2-3 with a run batted in. Kenny, Luke Horne, Hollis Grindal, Brayden King and Evan Haskell each had a single.

Kenny stole 3 bases, while Curtis and Haskell each had a stolen base.

Jacob Frazee had a double for Lawrence and Cole Quirion had a single.

Dawson Moore started on the mound for the Bulldogs and went 4.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 9 runs, striking out 6. Zack Hill allowed 3 hits and 1 run.

Ellsworth, will now host #3 Old Town who beat #6 Belfast 6-5 on Wednesday, June 11th The Ellsworth-Old Town game will take place in Ellsworth on Friday, June 13th at 4:30 p.m.

