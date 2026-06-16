The #3 Bangor Rams beat #1 Oxford Hills 5-2 on Tuesday afternoon, June 16th to win the Class A North Regional Finals in Augusta.

Bangor took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning, but the Vikings scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning to lead 2-1. But the Rams scored 3 runs in the top of the 6th and added an insurance run in the 7th inning for the 5-2 win.

Matt Turcotte picked up the win. The senior pitched 5.1 innings allowing 4 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 5 and walked 3. Nick Llerena pitched the final 1.2 innings striking out 4 of the 6 batters he faced.

Carter Davis started on the mound for the Vikings. He pitched 5.2 innings allowing 5 hits and 4 runs, all earned. He struck out 5 and walked 4. Colton Jendrick retired the final batter in the 6th inning. Cam Pulkkinen recorded 2 outs in the 7th innings but allowed 1 hit and 1 run, waking 4 and striking out 1. Logan Norris struck out the final batter.

Gavin Glanville-True, Kyle Johnson, Owen Glanville-True, Nick Llerenas, Jonas Gilley and Alex Kearns each singled for Bangor. Llerena, Owen Glanville-True and Gilley each drove in a run, while Kearns drove in 2 runs.

Carter Davis had a double for the Vikings. Pullkinen, Finley Cavers and Davis singled for the Vikings.

Bangor will now play #1 Gorham in the Class A State Finals, as Gorham defeated Noble 7-2 in the Class A South Regional. The Bangor-Gorham game will be played on Saturday, June 20th at 1 p.m. at Morton Field in Augusta.