2 Hermon Defeats #1 Old Town 45-30 for the Class B North Girl’s Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #2 Hermon Hawks rallied to defeat the #1 Old Town Coyotes for the Class B North Girl's Championship on Saturday, February 26th. The Hawks had trailed the entire game up until 7:25 left in the game when Faith Coombs 3-pointer gave Hermon the lead 28-27. From then on it was all Hermon, as the Hawks outscored Old Town 20-3 in the 4th Quarter.

Old Town led 13-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 27-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hermon was led by Maddie Lebel with 13 points while Elizabeth Wyman had 11 points. The Hawks were 17-22 from the free throw line, including going 11-12 in the 4th Quarter. Hermon had 4 3-pointers on the after, 2 by Faith Coombs and 1 each by Maddie Lebel and Elizabeth Wyman.

Old Town was led by Madelyn Emerson with 9 points, while Sydney Loring and Makayla Emerson each had 8 points. The Coyotes were 3-8 from the free throw line. They had 7 3-pointers in the game. Madelyn Emerson, Makayla Emerson and Sydney Loring each had 2 3-pointers, while Maddy Arsenault had 1 3-pointer.

Hermon, now 19-2 will play Oceanside in the State Class B Title Game on Friday, March 4th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor at 7 p.m. The Mariners defeated York 56-49 for the Class B South Regional Championship Saturday afternoon

Old Town's season comes to an end with a 20-2 record.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hermon Girls 6 8 11 20 45 Old Town Girls 13 7 7 3 30

Box Score

Hermon

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Faith Coombs 6 2 0 2 0 0 3 Allie Cameron 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Brooke Gallop 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Rachel Wickett 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Izzy Byram 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Maddie Lebel 13 1 0 1 10 12 12 Sydney Gallop 6 2 2 0 2 4 13 Charlotte Caron 6 2 2 0 2 2 14 Ashley Cote 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Veronica Chichetto 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Megan Tracy 3 1 1 0 1 2 32 Elizabeth Wyman 11 4 3 1 2 2 34 Bella Bowden 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 45 12 8 4 17 22

Old Town

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Maddy Arsenault 3 1 0 1 0 0 4 Madelyn Emerson 9 2 0 2 3 6 10 Lexi Thibodeau 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Haylie Madden 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Makayla Emerson 8 3 1 2 0 0 20 Kilee Bradeen 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Saige Evans 2 1 1 0 0 0 24 Logan Gardner 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Gabrielle Cody 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Alexis Degrasse 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Sydney Loring 8 3 1 2 0 2 TOTALS 30 10 3 7 3 8

