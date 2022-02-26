#2 Hermon Defeats #1 Old Town 45-30 for the Class B North Girl’s Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #2 Hermon Hawks rallied to defeat the #1 Old Town Coyotes for the Class B North Girl's Championship on Saturday, February 26th. The Hawks had trailed the entire game up until 7:25 left in the game when Faith Coombs 3-pointer gave Hermon the lead 28-27. From then on it was all Hermon, as the Hawks outscored Old Town 20-3 in the 4th Quarter.
Old Town led 13-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 27-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Hermon was led by Maddie Lebel with 13 points while Elizabeth Wyman had 11 points. The Hawks were 17-22 from the free throw line, including going 11-12 in the 4th Quarter. Hermon had 4 3-pointers on the after, 2 by Faith Coombs and 1 each by Maddie Lebel and Elizabeth Wyman.
Old Town was led by Madelyn Emerson with 9 points, while Sydney Loring and Makayla Emerson each had 8 points. The Coyotes were 3-8 from the free throw line. They had 7 3-pointers in the game. Madelyn Emerson, Makayla Emerson and Sydney Loring each had 2 3-pointers, while Maddy Arsenault had 1 3-pointer.
Hermon, now 19-2 will play Oceanside in the State Class B Title Game on Friday, March 4th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor at 7 p.m. The Mariners defeated York 56-49 for the Class B South Regional Championship Saturday afternoon
Old Town's season comes to an end with a 20-2 record.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hermon Girls
|6
|8
|11
|20
|45
|Old Town Girls
|13
|7
|7
|3
|30
Box Score
Hermon
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Faith Coombs
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Allie Cameron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Brooke Gallop
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Rachel Wickett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Izzy Byram
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Maddie Lebel
|13
|1
|0
|1
|10
|12
|12
|Sydney Gallop
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|13
|Charlotte Caron
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|14
|Ashley Cote
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Veronica Chichetto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Megan Tracy
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|32
|Elizabeth Wyman
|11
|4
|3
|1
|2
|2
|34
|Bella Bowden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|45
|12
|8
|4
|17
|22
Old Town
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Maddy Arsenault
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Madelyn Emerson
|9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|6
|10
|Lexi Thibodeau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Haylie Madden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Makayla Emerson
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|20
|Kilee Bradeen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Saige Evans
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Logan Gardner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Gabrielle Cody
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Alexis Degrasse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Sydney Loring
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|30
|10
|3
|7
|3
|8
