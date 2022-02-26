2 Hermon Defeats #1 Old Town 45-30 for the Class B North Girl’s Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]

#2 Hermon Defeats #1 Old Town 45-30 for the Class B North Girl&#8217;s Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]

Hermon Girl's 2022 Northern Maine Class B Champions Photo Walter Churchill

The #2 Hermon Hawks rallied to defeat the #1 Old Town Coyotes for the Class B North Girl's Championship on Saturday, February 26th. The Hawks had trailed the entire game up until 7:25 left in the game when Faith Coombs 3-pointer gave Hermon the lead 28-27. From then on it was all Hermon, as the Hawks outscored Old Town 20-3 in the 4th Quarter.

Old Town led 13-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 27-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hermon was led by Maddie Lebel with 13 points while Elizabeth Wyman had 11 points. The Hawks were 17-22 from the free throw line, including going 11-12 in the 4th Quarter. Hermon had 4 3-pointers on the after, 2 by Faith Coombs and 1 each by Maddie Lebel and Elizabeth Wyman.

Old Town was led by Madelyn Emerson with 9 points, while Sydney Loring and Makayla Emerson each had 8 points. The Coyotes were 3-8 from the free throw line. They had 7 3-pointers in the game. Madelyn Emerson, Makayla Emerson and Sydney Loring each had 2 3-pointers, while Maddy Arsenault had 1 3-pointer.

Hermon, now 19-2 will play Oceanside in the State Class B Title Game on Friday, March 4th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor at 7 p.m. The Mariners defeated York 56-49 for the Class B South Regional Championship Saturday afternoon

Old Town's season comes to an end with a 20-2 record.

Line Score

1234T
Hermon  Girls68112045
Old Town  Girls1377330

Box Score

Hermon

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Faith Coombs620200
3Allie Cameron000000
4Brooke Gallop000000
5Rachel Wickett000000
10Izzy Byram000000
11Maddie Lebel131011012
12Sydney Gallop622024
13Charlotte Caron622022
14Ashley Cote000000
15Veronica Chichetto000000
23Megan Tracy311012
32Elizabeth Wyman1143122
34Bella Bowden000000
TOTALS4512841722

Old Town

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Maddy Arsenault310100
4Madelyn Emerson920236
10Lexi Thibodeau000000
12Haylie Madden000000
14Makayla Emerson831200
20Kilee Bradeen000000
22Saige Evans211000
24Logan Gardner000000
30Gabrielle Cody000000
32Alexis Degrasse000000
40Sydney Loring831202
TOTALS30103738

