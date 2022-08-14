2 More New Winners in Speedway 95 Victory Lane

Two more drivers found their way to Speedway 95's Coastal Auto Parts Victory Lane Saturday night in a night sponsored by Maine Distributors that was full of great racing. Delaney Dunn of Otis and Roy Hathorn of Brownville got their first wins of the season while others added to their season totals.

In the Dysart's Late Models, Brenton Parritt picked up his seventh win of the season after following Todd Lawrence of Levant for 22 of the 30 laps in the feature event. Lawrence took off from the pole and held Parritt at bay until Parritt found the grip he needed on the inside to make the pass. Lawrence held on for a second place finish while Asa Jones of Sullivan picked up a third place finish in his first appearance of the season. Bob Seger Jr. of Frankfort and Dean Smart of Milford rounded out the top five.

Garett Hayman of Milford picked up his second win of the season, leading the 30 lap Gray Earthworks Street Stock feature from the green to the checkers. It wasn't a cakewalk for him though, as Jeff Alley of Machias, who started next to Hayman on the front row, chased him for the entire distance, never more than half a car length behind. Hayman got the jump on Alley on the start and was able to pull up in front of him before they hit turn one. Alley was never able to make any headway on Hayman in the caution free event. Last week's winner, Scott Modery of Hermon, came from a 9th place start to finish third, with Steve Kimball of Hermon coming from 8th at the green to finish fourth. William McCullough of Kenduskeag came from 10th to finish fifth.

In the Casella Waste Systems Sport 4s, Roy Hathorn of Brownville took the lead from W. Enfield's Robert Mushero on lap 5 of the 25 lap feature and stayed there to the end, posting his first win of 2022. Mushero took a strong second, with last week's winner, Jason Morse of Hermon, finishing third. The race was stopped by the red flag only once, when Ian Fraser of Belmont flipped on his roof after making hard contact with the turn four tire wall. Fraser walked away from the wreck, but was unable to continue in the race. Andrew McTague of Frankfort and Dennis Burns of Carmel rounded out the top five.

Delany Dunn of Otis won her first race at Speedway 95 after 8 years of trying Saturday night when she started on the pole and led the caution free Coca-Cola Bottling Company Cage Runners 25 lap feature from start to finish. Chip Farrington of China started in the 6th spot, but it took him until the final lap to get by outside pole sitter Matthew Burrill of Corinna to finish second. Burrill, who chased Dunn from the second spot all race long, finished third with Dustyn Carrow of Carmel and Horace Crawford of Troy finishing in fourth and fifth in that order.

Topping off the night's racing program was the 100 lap Maine Enduro Tour feature that saw 24 cars take the green. Brad Bellows of China, fresh off a $2000.00 win in the recently run Big Dog 100 Enduro race two weeks ago, took the lead on lap six and was never seriously challenged until a lap 97 caution closed the field up for a three lap dash to the checkers. Bellows was able to hold off Bill Harnish of Winterport and Casey Bellows of Fairfield for the win. They and fourth place finisher Eric Worster of Hampden were the only cars on the lead lap at the finish. Brandon McCann of Winterport finished in fifth, 2 laps down to the leaders.

QUICK RESULTS:

DYSART'S LATE MODELS:

1. 27 Brenton Parritt, Steuben

2. 6 Todd Lawrence, Levant

3. 9 Asa Jones, Sullivan

4. 17 Bob Seger Jr. Frankfort

5. 24 Dean Smart, Milford

GRAY EARTHWORKS STREET STOCKS:

1. 24 Garett Hayman, Milford

2. 24A Jeff Alley, Machias

3. 1 Scott Modery, Hermon

4. 80 Steve Kimball, Hermon

5. 72 William McCullough, Kenduskeag

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SPORT 4:

1. 07 Roy Hathorn, Brownville

2. 99 Robert Mushero, W. Enfield

3. 14 Jason Morse, Hermon

4. 28 Andrew McTague, Frankfort

5. 97 Dennis Burns, Carmel

COCA-COLA BOTTLING COMPANY CAGE RUNNERS:

1. 51 Delaney Dunn, Otis

2. 02 Chip Farrington, China

3. 22 Matthew Burrill, Corinna

4. 78 Dustyn Carrow, Carmel

5. 00 Horace Crawford, Troy

MAINE ENDURO TOUR 100:

1. 25 Brad Bellows, China

2. 8 Bill Harnish, Winterport

3. 9 Casey Bellows. Fairfield

4. 11 Eric Worster, Hampden

5. 30 Brandon McCann, Winterport

Thanks to Speedway 95 for sending over the results