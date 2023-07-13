Speedway 95 Wednesday July 12 RESULTS

The weather cooperated so Speedway 95 could conduct a full slate of racing on Wednesday, July 12th.

Normally Driving a Pro Stock or occasionally a Street Stock, Ben Ashline of Winthrop subbed for an ailing Chip Farrington in his Road Runner car, and came from a 20th place start to take the lead from Seth Woodard of Plymouth on lap 14 of the 20 lap feature. Woodard was also passed by Brad Bellows of China in the closing laps. Bellows finished second, relegating Woodard to a third place finish. Chris Holm of Bangor and Sean McNevin of Hudson rounded out the top five. In his post-race interview, Ashline remarked that he would be at Speedway 95 on July 22 for the Granite State Pro Stock 100, and also had something working for the 13th annual Ikey Dorr 100 for Street Stocks in October.

Zach Audet of Norridgewock took his fourth win of the season in the Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduros Modified Enduros, passing early leader Brett McCullough of Kenduskeag on the fourth circuit and leading to the finish. McCullough finished second with Kaden Neptune of Mount Vernon coming from a 7th place start to finish third. Once Neptune was solidly in third, Scott Bonnie of Stetson and Andrew Crosby of Hermon fought a race long battle for fourth and fifth, with Bonnie winning that duel and finishing fourth with Crosby taking the fifth spot.

Although he lost the evening’s qualifier to Adam Gardner of Orono, Jeff Overlock Jr. of Hermon passed Gardner on Lap 7 of the 20 lap and gradually pulled away to win his third feature of the season in the Moody’s Collision Center Trucks. Gardner ran second for a while until mechanical issues forced him to the pit, giving the second spot to Damon Hardison of Ellsworth. Jesse Langley of Greenbush finished third after recovering from an early race spin out that caused the race’s only caution period. Sean Chase of Monroe was fourth with Gardner relegated to a fifth place finish.

Austen Beale of Hampden picked up his second feature win of the season in the Stars of Tomorrow. Beale, who is 12 started on the pole and led all 15 laps, being challenged only once by 14 year old Destiny Overlock of Hermon on a lap 6 restart. Overlock took the lead on the start, but Beale came back on the outside coming out of turn two and held the lead to the finish. Overlock finished second, with Silas Hamm of Hampden finishing third. Therron Langley of Greenbush was credited with fourth after breaking a wheel on lap 6 and rolling his car over in turn 1, Langley was uninjured, but was through for the night.

Racing at Speedway 95 will continue on July 15th at 7:00 p.m. with a regular show highlighted by a 50 lap Ikey Dorr qualifier for the Street Stocks that will pay a minimum of $1000.00 to the winner.

QUICK RESULTS:

ROAD RUNNERS:

1. 00 Ben Ashline, Winthrop

2. 25 Brad Bellows, China

3. 41 Seth Woodard, Plymouth

4. 18 Chris Holm,, Bangor

5. 13 Sean McNevin, Hudson

CAP’S TAVERN MODIFIED ENDUROS:

1. 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock

2. 73 Brett McCullough, Kenduskeag

3. 45 Kaden Neptune, Mount Vernon

4. 69 Scott Bonnie, Stetson

5. 62 Andrew Crosby, Hermon

MOODY’S COLLISION CENTER TRUCKS:

1. 41 Jeff Overlock Jr. Hermon

2. 1 Damon Hardison, Ellsworth

3. 60 Jesse Langley, Greenbush

4. 01 Sean Chase. Monroe

5. 78 Adam Gardner, Orono

STARS OF TOMORROW:

1. 39 Austen Beale, Hampden

2. 14 Destiny Overlock, Hermon

3. 37 Silas Hamm, Hampden

4. 11 Therron Langley, Greenbush