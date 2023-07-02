Speedway 95 – July 1 RESULTS

The first event on the agenda for Saturday night at Speedway 85 was finishing a feature race that was started on June 3.

Due to inclement weather on the 3rd, the 35 lap race was stopped after 9 laps. Due to the Monster Truck show on the 10th and two rainouts since, the race continued on the July 1 schedule, starting with lap 10.

Jeff Alley of Machias led the race from the drop of the green on lap 10, until a caution slowed the action on lap 26. Cole Robinson of Palmyra shot by Alley on the restart and went on to post his 3rd consecutive win. He was followed under the checkers by Kris Watson of Kenduskeag in second and Alley in the third spot. Scott Modery of Hermon and Doug Day of Glenburn rounded out the top five.

In the regularly scheduled 30 lap main event for the street stocks, Watson started 11th in the 19 car field and passed Modery on lap 15 when Modery, running in the outside groove encountered slower traffic, forcing him to slow and allowing Watson, who was racing beside him in the bottom groove, to get by. Once by, Watson maintained his lead through a lap 25 restart and broke Robinson’s winning streak at 3. Modery finished in the second spot, with 65 year old Doug Day of Glenburn winning a race long battle with James Doucette of Skowhegan and finishing third. Doucette was fourth with Jeff Alley fifth. Robinson’s streak was definitely over when he did a solo spin on the front stretch, bringing out the race’s only caution period. Robinson recovered to finish 9th.

The Dysart’s Late Model feature got off to a bad start when Raymond Martin of Bangor evidently missed a shift at the drop of the green, causing Glenburn’s Donnie Blanchard to hit his rear and spinning him off the track. Dean Smart of Milford was also collected in the wreck and was forced to the pit. John Curtis Jr. of Hermon, who recently returned to racing after a year off, assumed the lead by outrunning Matthew Bourgoine of Stetson when the green flew for the second time. Curtis led the entire event, with Bourgoine finishing in the second spot. Blanchard finished third, with James Doucette fourth and Martin fifth.

The Sport-Four Division raced a 27 lap feature in honor of Duane Dunnifer of Hermon who recently passed away after many years of racing the number 27 in the Sport-Four Division at the speedway. Kyle Willette of Winslow led the event from the green to the checkers, with Jason Kimball of Pittston chasing him for the entire distance. Kimball finished second with Tim Robinson of Clinton finishing third in his first race of the season. Lewis Batchelder of Dixmont finished fourth in his first appearance of the season, with Bryan Robbins of Montville rounding out the top five.

In the Coca-Cola Caged Runners, Chip Farrington of China had to keep his eye on the rear view mirror as Derek Smith of Bangor was right behind him, looking for a way to get by him for the win. Unable to unseat Farrington from the lead, Smith settled for a runner up finish in the caution free 25 lapper. Farrington led all 25 laps of the event after starting in the fifth position and taking the lead before the first lap was complete. Smith started in 7th, right behind Farrington, and stayed there to the checkers. Casey Bellows of Fairfield finished in the third spot, with Delaney Dunn of Otis fourth and David Boulier of Bucksport in fifth.

QUICK RESULTS:

DYSART’S LATE MODELS:

1. 12 John Curtis Jr. Hermon

2. 38 Matthew Bourgoine, Stetson

3. 77 Donnie Blanchard, Glenburn

4. 28 James Doucette, Skowhegan

5. 41 Raymond Martin, Bangor

STREET STOCK #1

1. 61r Cole Robinson. Palmyra

2. 35 Kris Watson, Kenduskeag

3. 24 Jeff Alley, Machias

4. 1 Scott Modery

5. 69 Doug Day, Glenburn

STREET STOCK #2

1. 35 Kris Watson, Kenduskeag

2. 1 Scott Modery, Hermon

3. 69 Doug Day, Glenburn

4. 28 James Doucette, Skowhegan

5. 24 Jeff Alley, Machias

SPORT-FOUR:

1. 08 Kyle Willette, Winslow

2. 24 Jason Kimball. Pittston

3. 2 Tim Robinson. Clinton

4. 23 Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont

5. 44 Bryan Robbins, Montville

COCA-COLA CAGE RUNNERS:

1. 00X Chip Farrington. China

2. 10 Derek Smith, Bangor

3. 9 Casey Bellows. Fairfield

4. 51 Delaney Dunn, Otis

5. 33 David Boulier, Bucksport