Speedway 95 Cancels Saturday Night’s Racing Because of the Rain

Speedway 95 officials have cancelled the racing program scheduled for Saturday, June 17 due to the inclement weather forecast. The 50 lap Ikey Dorr Qualifier for the Street Stocks scheduled for that night has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 15.

Speedway 95’s next event will be the regular Wednesday racing program with the debut of the Maine Outlaw Midget Series. These cars will run the remainder of the season on a Bi-weekly basis, alternating weeks with the Moody’s Collision Center Trucks.

Speedway 95’s next Saturday event will be on July 24th when the Granite State Pro-Stocks from New Hampshire will be racing a 150 lap feature event. Along with them will be the R&R Street Stocks, also a New Hampshire group, that will run a 50 lap feature. In addition, the Speedway 95 Coca-Cola Cage Runners will race for an increased purse yet to be announced.

The Saturday, July 1 program will feature the $1000.00 to win 50 lap Street Stock event rained out on June 10, along with the annual Varney Insurance Agency Fireworks show