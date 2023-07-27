Speedway 95 July 26 RESULTS

Here are the results from racing at Speedway 95 on Wednesday, July 26th.

Talon Blanchard of Glenburn in the Stars of Tomorrow and Adam Gardner of Orono in the Moody’s Collision Center Trucks made their first appearance in the Coastal Auto Parts Victory Lane at Speedway 95 Wednesday night.

For 14 year old Talon, a third generation driver at the speedway, it was only his second time in a race car. Talon is the son of Late Model driver Donnie Blanchard, and Grandson of Moe Blanchard, a street stock and Sportsman driver from years past.

Talon started the night with a win in the qualifier, which put him on the pole for the feature. When the green flag waved, Destiny Overlock of Hermon came from her third place start to take the lead in a three wide move to the outside. Her lead was short lived, however as Blanchard passed her on the inside and led lap 3 through 15. Overlock, a two time winner this year, drove to a second place finish, with last week’s winner, Therron Langley of Greenbush finishing third. Carson Bellows of Winslow and Aryahna Pagliarolie of Winterport, another first time driver, rounded out the top five.

Adam Gardner visited Victory lane in the Moody Collision Center Trucks for the first time this year, leading all 15 laps of the race. Gardner had led in several previous races, but mechanical gremlins always took the wins away from him. This time his truck ran flawlessly, leading all 15 laps and holding off Jeff Overlock Jr. of Hermon who finished second. Damon Hardison of Ellsworth took the third spot, with Jesse Langley of Greenbush fourth and Jason Berry of Waltham fifth.

The race of the night came in the Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduros when Kaden Neptune of Mount Vernon and Ryan Stillwell of Lamoine raced side by side for the first 12 laps, When Stillwell finally took the lead and split the duo, Zach Audet of Norridgewock was running third, just waiting for his opportunity. It came on lap 14, when he passed Stillwell for the lead and held it to the checkers, winning his 6th feature of the season. Stillwell finished second, with Kyle Willette of Winslow getting by Neptune in the final laps to finish third. Neptune was fourth with Hermon’s Andrew Crosby in fifth.

Road Runner action saw Brad Bellows of China pass early leader Seth Woodard of Plymouth on lap 7, leading from that point to the checkers. Chip Farrington of China came from a 13th place start to finish second, with Craig Holm of Bangor taking the third podium spot. Zach Horlieca of Hudson finished fourth and Woodard settled for a fifth place finish.

Racing resumes at Speedway 95 on Saturday, July 29 with a regular show highlighted by the $1500 to win Big Dog Memorial 100 for Enduro cars .

QUICK RESULTS:

STARS OF TOMORROW:

1. 77 Talon Blanchard, Glenburn

2. 14 Destiny Overlock, Hermon

3. 11 Therron Langley, Greenbush

4. 25 Carson Bellows, Winslow

5. 14A Aryahna Pagliaroli, Winterport

CAP’S TAVERN MODIFIED ENDURO:

1. 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock

2. 81 Ryan Stillwell, Lamoine

3. 08 Kyle Willette, Winslow

4. 45 Kaden Neptune, Mount Vernon

5. 62 Andrew Crosby, Hermon

MOODY’S COLLISION CENTER TRUCKS:

1. 8 Adam Gardner, Orono

2. 41 Bo Overlock, Hermon

3. 1 Damon Hardison, Ellsworth

4. 60 Jesse Langley, Greenbush

5. 44 Jason Berry. Waltham

ROAD RUNNERS:

1. 25 Brad Bellows, China

2. 00 Chip Farrington. China

3. 18 Chris Holm, Bangor

4. 31 Zach Horlieca, Hudson

5. 41 Seth Woodard, Plymouth

