Overlock Family Scores Again at Speedway 95

The racing duo of Jeff Overlock Jr. and his daughter 14 year old Destiny both won their respective features at Speedway 95 Wednesday night. Both drivers scored the wins on the same night for the second time this season.

Destiny won first when she took the lead from the pole position on lap one of the Stars of Tomorrow feature. She was never seriously challenged, taking the checkers about a quarter of a lap ahead or Therron Langley of Greenbush who finished second. The third place finisher on the track, Carson Bellows of Winslow was relegated to last place finisher for using a two way radio, which is not allowed in the division. That put Silas Hamm of Eddington as the third place finisher. Austen Beale of Hampden finished fourth with Bellows taking the fifth place.

In the Moody’s Collision Center Trucks, Jeff Overlock Jr. of Hermon started in the 5th spot, but was in the lead by lap 2 and remained there until the checkers fell. He was never challenged with Damon Hardison of Ellsworth coming from a 6th place start to finish several truck lengths behind Overlock. Third went to Jason Berry of Waltham, with Shawn Chase of Monroe and Jesse Langley of Greenbush rounding out the top five.

Zach Audet of Norridgewock took the win in the Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduros, but gave rookie Kaden Neptune of Mount Vernon a good lesson in running up front. Neptune led 18 of the 20 laps run with Audet right on his bumper from about lap 7 to lap 18. Neptune kept Audet behind him or beside him until lap 19, when the pair came up on slower cars in the outside lane where Neptune was running. Audet stayed down inside, forcing Neptune to lift allowing Audet to take the lead for the final two laps. Neptune finished second, with pole sitter Ryan Stillwell of Lamoine in third. David Cook of Kenduskeag came from a 9th place start to finish fourth, with Brett McCullough of Kenduskeag coming from 8th to finish fifth.

The Road Runner feature saw Brad Bellows of China take his second win of the season, coming from 16th at the start to take the lead on lap 10 of the 20 lap event. Last week’s winner, Chip Farrington, also of China started 15th and finished second. Third went to Nicholas Bickford of Etna with Craig Holm of Bangor finishing fourth. Fifth went to Derek Smith of Bangor, who won a qualifier, but had to start 23rd because of his top three finish last week.

Also on the card were the Maine Outlaw Midget Series drivers who ran a 15 lap feature with Barry Tweedie of Thorndike taking his first win of the season at the Speedway. William McCullough of Kenduskeag finished second, with Eric Clark of Southwest Harbor in third. Fourth went to Anthony Lancaster of Jackson, who won in the previous appearance of the group, and Ronnie Fowler of Dedham was fifth.

Racing continues at Speedway 95 on July 8th at 7:00 with the regular four divisions plus the Wicked Good Vintage Racing League.

QUICK RESULTS:

CAP’S TAVERN MODIFIED ENDUROS:

1. 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock

2. 45 Kaden Neptune. Mount Vernon

3. 81 Ryan Stillwell, Lamoine

4. 49 David Cook, Kenduskeag

5. 73 Brett McCullough, Kenduskeag

ROAD RUNNERS:

1. 25 Brad Bellows, Chins

2. 00 Chip Farrington. China

3. 12 Nicholas Bickford. Etna

4. 18 Craig Holm, Bangor

5. 10 Derek Smith, Bangor

MOODY’S COLLISION CENTER TRUCKS:

1. 41 Jeff Overlock Jr. Hermon

2. 1 Damon Hardison. Ellsworth

3. 44 Jason Berry, Waltham

4. 01 Shawn Chase. Monroe

5. 60 Jesse Langley, Greenbush

STARS OF TOMORROW:

1. 14 Destiny Overlock, Hermon

2. 11 Therron Langley. Greenbush

3. 37 Silas Hamm, Eddington

4. 51 Austen Beale, Hampden

5. 25 Carson Bellows, Winslow

MAINE OUTLAW MIDGET SERIES:

1. 7ME Barrie Tweedie, Thorndike

2. 36 William McCullough, Kenduskeag

3. 90 Eric Clark, Southwest Harbor

4. 45 Anthony Lancaster, Jackson

5. 17 Ronnie Fowler, Dedham