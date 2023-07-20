Speedway 95 – Wacky Wednesday July 19 [RESULTS]

Three of the four divisions racing on the Varney GMC-Buick-Mazda Wacky Wednesday night card saw a new winner in the Coastal Auto Parts Victory Lane.

In the Stars of Tomorrow, Therron Langley of Greenbush recovered from a roll over in last week’s feature to win his first ever feature since beginning his racing career two years ago. Langley led the early laps in the 15 lap event, but was outgunned on a lap 10 restart by Destiny Overlock of Hermon. She led from lap 11 to lap 13 when Langley took the lead back on another caution caused restart and led the final three laps to the finish. Overlock finished a close second, with Carson Bellows of Winslow coming in third. Talon Blanchard of Glenburn finished fourth in his first ever feature, with Silas Hamm of Hampden finishing fifth.

Zach Audet of Norridgewock passed Andrew Crosby of Hermon on lap 17 of the 20 lap race. Crosby started on the pole after winning the 10 lap qualifier and led the first 16 circuits of the feature, but was unable to hold off Audet as Audet charged from an 8th place start to take the win. Crosby finished in second with Kyle Willette of Winslow coming from 9th at the start to finish third. Kaden Neptune of Mount Vernon crossed under the checkers in fourth, with Scott Bonney of Stetson rounding out the top five.

Chris Holm of Bangor started from the pole position in the 20 lap Road Runner feature and held that position to the checkers. Holm was alone out front for most of the race that was twice stopped by the red flag for accidents. Brad Bellows of China came from a 15th place start to challenge Holm in the final two laps, but Holm’s Honda was fast enough to hold off the hard charging Nissan Sentra of Bellows. Bellows finished second with Zach Horlieca of Hudson coming from the outside pole on the start to finish third, being passed only by Bellows for the entire distance. Doug Woodard of Plymouth finished fourth with his son, Seth Woodard of Plymouth, finishing fifth.

William McCullough of Kenduskeag won his first event of the season in the Maine Outlaw Midget Series that races on alternate weeks with the Moody’s Collision Center Trucks. McCullough led for the first 10 laps until Anthony Lancaster of Jackson took the lead on lap 11. Lancaster’s lead was short lived as McCullough retook the lead two laps later when Lancaster slowed for a second of two. McCullough then led to the checkers, with Lancaster dropping to third after he was passed in the final laps by Ronnie Fowler of Dedham who finished second.

Racing at Speedway 95 returns on Saturday, July 22 when the Granite State Pro Stocks will highlight the card with a 100 lap main event. Speedway 95’s regular Street Stocks will race for a $500.00 first place check while the Sport-Fours and Cage Runners will also be racing for increased purses.

QUICK RESULTS:

CAP’S TAVERN MODIFIED ENDUROS:

1. 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock

2. 62 Andrew Crosby, Hermon

3. 08 Kyle Willette, Winslow

4. 45 Kaden Neptune, Mount Vernon

5. 69 Scott Bonney, Stetson

ROAD RUNNERS:

1. 18 Chris Holm, Bangor

2. 25 Brad Bellows, China

3. 31 Zach Horlieca, Hudson

4. 50 Doug Woodard. Plymouth

5. 41 Seth Woodard, Plymouth

STARS OF TOMORROW:

1. Therron Langley,, Greenbush

2. 14 Destiny Overlock, Hermon

3. 25 Carson Bellows

4. 77 Talon Blanchard, GLENBURN

5. 37 Silas Hamm, Hampden

MAINE OUTLAW MIDGET SERIES:

1. 36 William McCullough, Kenduskeag

2. 17 Ronnie Fowler, Dedham

3. 45 Anthony Lancaster, Dedham

4. 7ME Barrie Tweedie,, Thorndike