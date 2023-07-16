Speedway 95 Saturday July 15 RESULTS

Here are the Saturday, July 15th results from Speedway 95 in Hermon.

Cole Robinson of Palmyra used a bit of strategy to keep the lead in the 50 lap Ikey Dorr Qualifier for Street Stocks Saturday night at Speedway 95.

Robinson started the event in the third spot, behind pole-sitter Scott Modery of Hermon. Modery took the early lead, but by the time a caution flag waved on lap 20, Robinson had passed Modery on the outside and taken the lead.

On the restart, Robinson chose the inside spot, knowing that Modery was faster down there. Robinson was able to pull away from Modery and lead the race to the checkers. James Goodman of Carmel also got by Modery and raced in the second spot until his car slowed just enough to allow Modery to get by in the closing laps to place second. Goodman took third, with Keith Ogden of Holden fourth. Mike Millett of Eddington rounded out the top five. Robinson and Modery earned guaranteed starting spots in the Ikey Dorr Memorial 100 to be held on October 14th.

Dean Smart of Milford led the first 12 laps of the 20 lap Late Model feature before being passed by Levant’s Todd Lawrence. Lawrence led the last 6 laps and went under the checkers first, but was disqualified in post- race inspection for having the wrong size rims on his car. Smart was declared the winner, with Donnie Blanchard of Glenburn finishing in second. John Curtis Jr. of Hermon became the third place car, with Raymond Martin of Bangor fourth and Gary Smith of Bangor taking fifth.

Lewis Batchelder of Dixmont became a first time winner for 2023 in the Sport-Four division after passing last week’s winner Kris Foss of Levant on lap 6 and leading to the end. Kyle Robinson of Clinton also got by Foss in the closing laps to finish second, with Foss limping home in third with mechanical issues. Early leader Jason Morse of Hermon finished fourth, with Darius Miranda of Orono fifth.

Delaney Dunn of Otis led all 25 laps of the Coca-Cola Cage Runner feature, holding off a determined but unsuccessful Horace Crawford of Troy who sat right on Dunn’s bumper for the entire distance but was unable to unseat her from the lead. Crawford finished second with Donnie Silva of Hudson picking up the third place trophy. Fourth went to Tim Robinson of Clinton, with Cooper Beaulieu of Cannan fifth.

Racing continues at Speedway 95 on Wednesday, July 19 at 7:00 with a regular show plus the Maine Outlaw Midget Series and Saturday, July 22 when the Granite State Pro Stocks make their first appearance at the 1/3 mile Hermon oval.

QUICK RESULTS:

DYSART’S LATE MODELS:

1. 24 Deane Smart, Milford

2. 77 Donnie Blanchard, Glenburn

3. 12 John Curtis Jr. Hermon

4. 41 Raymond Martin, Bangor

5. 75 Gary Smith,, Bangor

STREET STOCKS; 50 laps

1. Cole Robinson, Palmyra

2. 1 Scott Modery, Hermon

3. 15 James Goodman, Carmel

4. 11 Keith Ogden, Holden

5. 23 Mike Millett, Eddington

SPORT FOUR:

1. 23 Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont

2. 2 Kyle Robinson, Clinton

3. 4 Kris Foss, Levant

4. 14 Jason Morse, Hermon

5. 04 Darius Miranda, Orono

COCA-COLA CAGE RUNNERS:

1. 51 Delaney Dunn

2. 00 Horace Crawford, Troy

3. 71 Donnie Silva, Hudson

4. 62 Tim Robinson, Clinton

5. 5X Cooper Beaulieu, Cannan