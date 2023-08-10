Speedway 95 August 9th RESULTS

Here are the Speedway 95 results from Wednesday, August 9th.

Talon Blanchard of Glenburn won his second race of the season in only 4 starts in the Stars of Tomorrow Division. The 14 year old son of Late Model driver Donnie Blanchard took the lead from pole sitter Austin Beale of Hampden on the fifth lap and went on to win the 15 lap race by 4 seconds over Beale who finished second. Therron Langley of Greenbush drove a strong race to finish in the third spot. Destiny Overlock of Hermon, the current points leader in the division finished fourth with Carson Bellows of Winslow in fifth.

Adam Gardner of Orono led the Moody’s Truck 20 lap feature from the second lap to the checkers, fending off a strong late race challenge from Bo Overlock of Hermon who finished second, just 3/10 sec behind the winner. Damon Hardison of Ellsworth led the first lap, but settled for a third place finish when the checkered flag fell. Jesse Langley of Greenbush finished fourth, 2 laps down to the leaders after spinning out by himself twice, causing 2 caution periods.

Mark Sawyer of Newburgh was the man to beat in the Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduros, as he led the 20 lap feature from the green to the checkers. Hot on his rear bumper for most of the race was rookie Kaden Neptune of Mount Vernon, who tried several times to tuck under Sawyer to pass on the inside, but was never able to pull the pass off. Zach Audet of Norridgewock was third, after an incident with Andrew Crosby of Hermon early in the race slowed him down, making him chase the leaders for the entire race, but running out of laps before he could pass them. Scott Bonney, the outside pole sitter fell back to a fourth place finish, with David Boulier of Bucksport finishing fifth.

Craig Holm of Bangor won his second race of the season by taking off fastest from a red flag stop with three laps to go. Holme was running second to Brad Bellows of China when the red flag stopped the field. Bellows, who was docked two positions for passing a car before the starting line at the beginning of the race was set back to third for the final restart. He was able to pass Donny Silva of Hudson on the restart to finish second, with Silva finishing in third. Nick Bickford of Etna led laps 6 through 14, but was passed by Bellows, who led from lap 15 t0 17. Holm then led the final three laps to win.

Racing at Speedway 95 continues on Saturday, August 12 at 7:00 with a regular show in the four divisions, plus a 100 lap race for the Maine Enduro Tour.

QUICK RESULTS:

STARS OF TOMORROW:

1. 77 Talon Blanchard, Glenburn

2. 39 Austin Beale, Hampden

3. 11 Therron Langley,, Greenbush

4. 14 Destiny Overlock, Hermon

5. 25 Carson Bellows, Winslow

CAP’S TAVERN MODIFIED ENDURO:

1. 77 Mark Sawyer, Newburgh

2. 45 Kaden Neptune, Mount Vernon

3. 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock

4. 69 Scott Bonney, Stetson

5. 33 David Boulier, Bucksport

MOODY’S COLLISION CENTER TRUCKS:

1. 8 Adam Gardner, Orono

2. 41 Bo Overlock, Hermon

3. 1 Damon Hardison, Ellsworth

4. 60 Jesse Langley, Greenbush

ROAD RUNNERS:

1. 18 Craig Holm, Bangor

2. 25 Brad Bellows, China

3. 71 Donny Silva, Hudson

4. 12 Nick Bickford, Etna

5. 41 Seth Woodard, Plymouth