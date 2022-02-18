#2 Orono Boys Defeats #7 Winslow 59-54 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#2 Orono Boys Defeats #7 Winslow 59-54 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 18, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Orono Boys hung on to defeat the #7 Winslow Black Raiders 59-54 in the final game of the 4-game session on Friday night February 18th at the Cross Insurance Center.

The score was tied 12-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Orono led 23-22 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Riots led 39-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Orono had 4 players in double figures. Ellis Spaulding led the Red Riots with 17 points, while Pierce Walston had 16 points. Ben Francis finished with 12 points while Will Francis finished with 11 points. The Red Riots were 10-16 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers on the night. Ellis Spaulding and Will Francis each had 3 3's while Ben Francis had 1 3-pointer.

Andrew Poulin led all scorers with 23 points. Jason Reynolds had 16 points for Winslow. The Black Raiders were 5-7 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers. Nick Girard had 3 3's, while Poulin and Reynolds each had 2 3's.

Orono is now 17-3 and will play John Bapst in the 1st Class B North Boy's Semifinal on Wednesday, February 23rd at 7 p.m.

Winslow's season comes to an end, with a final record of 13-6

Line Score

1234T
Winslow Boys121092354
Orono Boys1211162059

Box Score

Winslow

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Nicholas Girard930302
5Lucas Boucher211000
12Talon Loftus000000
14Matt Quirion000000
20Braden Rodrigue200022
21Braden Laramee000000
23Kris Loubier000000
24Ethan Loubier000000
30Andrew Poulin23108211
33Antoine Akoa211000
40Jason Reynolds1664222
44Evan Bourget000000
TOTALS542114757

Orono

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Lucas Allen000000
12Pierce Walston1666045
14Cadon Gray000000
20Ellis Spaulding1763323
20Cadin Ewer Cousins000000
24Ben Francis1254114
30Javier Santiago311012
32Will Francis1130322
34Kase Walston000000
40Sebastian Vanidestine000000
42Adam Sherman000000
44Mason Kenney000000
50Noah Schaff000000
TOTALS59211471016

 

 

Orono-Winslow Class B Boys Quarterfinal

The Orono Boys battled the Winslow Black Raiders in the final game of the 1st night of Tourney 2022 from the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, February 18th
Categories: High School Basketball Tournament, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top