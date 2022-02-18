2 Orono Boys Defeats #7 Winslow 59-54 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #2 Orono Boys hung on to defeat the #7 Winslow Black Raiders 59-54 in the final game of the 4-game session on Friday night February 18th at the Cross Insurance Center.

The score was tied 12-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Orono led 23-22 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Riots led 39-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Orono had 4 players in double figures. Ellis Spaulding led the Red Riots with 17 points, while Pierce Walston had 16 points. Ben Francis finished with 12 points while Will Francis finished with 11 points. The Red Riots were 10-16 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers on the night. Ellis Spaulding and Will Francis each had 3 3's while Ben Francis had 1 3-pointer.

Andrew Poulin led all scorers with 23 points. Jason Reynolds had 16 points for Winslow. The Black Raiders were 5-7 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers. Nick Girard had 3 3's, while Poulin and Reynolds each had 2 3's.

Orono is now 17-3 and will play John Bapst in the 1st Class B North Boy's Semifinal on Wednesday, February 23rd at 7 p.m.

Winslow's season comes to an end, with a final record of 13-6

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Winslow Boys 12 10 9 23 54 Orono Boys 12 11 16 20 59

Box Score

Winslow

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Nicholas Girard 9 3 0 3 0 2 5 Lucas Boucher 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 Talon Loftus 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Matt Quirion 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Braden Rodrigue 2 0 0 0 2 2 21 Braden Laramee 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Kris Loubier 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Ethan Loubier 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Andrew Poulin 23 10 8 2 1 1 33 Antoine Akoa 2 1 1 0 0 0 40 Jason Reynolds 16 6 4 2 2 2 44 Evan Bourget 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 54 21 14 7 5 7

Orono

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Lucas Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Pierce Walston 16 6 6 0 4 5 14 Cadon Gray 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Ellis Spaulding 17 6 3 3 2 3 20 Cadin Ewer Cousins 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Ben Francis 12 5 4 1 1 4 30 Javier Santiago 3 1 1 0 1 2 32 Will Francis 11 3 0 3 2 2 34 Kase Walston 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Sebastian Vanidestine 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Adam Sherman 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Mason Kenney 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 Noah Schaff 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 59 21 14 7 10 16