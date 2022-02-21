#2 Southern Aroostook Boys Defeat #7 Kathadin 81-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #2 Southern Aroostook Warriors defeated the #7 Kathadin Cougars 81-39 on Monday morning, February 21st in the 2nd Class D Boy's Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center.
Southern Aroostook raced out to a 18-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and then hit 6 3-poiniters in the 2nd Quarter to take a 43-9 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 68-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Southern Aroostook had 4 players in double figures. Dylan Burpee had 21 points with Hunter Burpee finishing with 18 points. Graham Siltz had 13 points and Camden Porter had 11 points. The Warriors were a near perfect 16-19 from the free throw line. They had 9 3-pointers in the morning. Drake Weston and Dylan Burpee each had 3 3-pointers. Hunter Burpee had 2 3's and Camden Porter had 1 3-pointer.
Grady Ritchie had 12 points for Kathadin and Justin Hurlbert finished with 9 points. The Cougars were 7-9 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers in the game. Grady Ritchie, Joshua Martin, Wesley Pipes and Jeffrey Martin each had a 3-pointer.
Southern Aroostook is now 17-1 and will play #6 Schenck in the 1st Boy's Class D Semifinal on Thursday, February 24th at 7 p.m.
Kathadin's season comes to a close with a record of 10-10
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Katahdin Boys
|2
|7
|14
|16
|39
|Southern Aroostook Boys
|18
|25
|25
|13
|81
Box Score
Kathadin
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Daquan Lindsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Grady Ritchie
|12
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Connor Edwards
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Kyle McNally
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Joshua Martin
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|Jeffrey Martin
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|12
|Justin Hurlbert
|9
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|15
|Josiah Rodgerson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Wesley Pipes
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|21
|Bradley Bailey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Samuel Boone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|Erick Cummingd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Kaden Lane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|39
|14
|10
|4
|7
|9
Southern Aroostook
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Drake Weston
|9
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Andrew Chambers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Ethan Collier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Dylan Burpee
|21
|7
|4
|3
|4
|4
|14
|Camden Porter
|11
|3
|2
|1
|4
|4
|15
|Trafton Russell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|Christopher Caswell
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|32
|Graham Siltz
|13
|5
|5
|0
|3
|3
|40
|Hunter Burpee
|18
|7
|5
|2
|2
|4
|50
|Andrew Lewis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Brennan Burpee
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|81
|28
|19
|9
|16
|19