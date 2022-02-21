#2 Southern Aroostook Boys Defeat #7 Kathadin 81-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#2 Southern Aroostook Boys Defeat #7 Kathadin 81-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 21, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Southern Aroostook Warriors defeated the #7 Kathadin Cougars 81-39 on Monday morning, February 21st in the 2nd Class D Boy's Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center.

Southern Aroostook raced out to a 18-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and then hit 6 3-poiniters in the 2nd Quarter to take a 43-9 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 68-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Southern Aroostook had 4 players in double figures. Dylan Burpee had 21 points with Hunter Burpee finishing with 18 points. Graham Siltz had 13 points and Camden Porter had 11 points. The Warriors were a near perfect 16-19 from the free throw line. They had 9 3-pointers in the morning. Drake Weston and Dylan Burpee each had 3 3-pointers. Hunter Burpee had 2 3's and Camden Porter had 1 3-pointer.

Grady Ritchie had 12 points for Kathadin and Justin Hurlbert finished with 9 points. The Cougars were 7-9 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers in the game. Grady Ritchie, Joshua Martin, Wesley Pipes and Jeffrey Martin each had a 3-pointer.

Southern Aroostook is now 17-1 and will play #6 Schenck in the 1st Boy's Class D Semifinal on Thursday, February 24th at 7 p.m.

Kathadin's season comes to a close with a record of 10-10

Line Score

1234T
Katahdin Boys27141639
Southern Aroostook Boys1825251381

Box Score

Kathadin

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Daquan Lindsey000000
3Grady Ritchie1243133
4Connor Edwards211000
5Kyle McNally422000
10Joshua Martin521100
11Jeffrey Martin310100
12Justin Hurlbert933034
15Josiah Rodgerson000000
20Wesley Pipes310100
21Bradley Bailey000000
22Samuel Boone100012
23Erick Cummingd000000
30Kaden Lane000000
TOTALS391410479

Southern Aroostook

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Drake Weston930300
3Andrew Chambers000000
4Ethan Collier000000
5Dylan Burpee2174344
14Camden Porter1132144
15Trafton Russell100012
23Christopher Caswell622022
32Graham Siltz1355033
40Hunter Burpee1875224
50Andrew Lewis000000
54Brennan Burpee211000
TOTALS81281991619

 

 

Southern Aroostook - Kathadin Boys Quarterfinals

The #2 Southern Aroostook Warriors took on the #7 Kathadin Cougars in the 2nd game on Monday morning, in the Class D Quarterfinals on Monday, February 21st
Categories: High School Basketball Tournament, Photos, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top