2 Southern Aroostook Boys Defeat #7 Kathadin 81-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #2 Southern Aroostook Warriors defeated the #7 Kathadin Cougars 81-39 on Monday morning, February 21st in the 2nd Class D Boy's Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center.

Southern Aroostook raced out to a 18-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and then hit 6 3-poiniters in the 2nd Quarter to take a 43-9 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 68-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Southern Aroostook had 4 players in double figures. Dylan Burpee had 21 points with Hunter Burpee finishing with 18 points. Graham Siltz had 13 points and Camden Porter had 11 points. The Warriors were a near perfect 16-19 from the free throw line. They had 9 3-pointers in the morning. Drake Weston and Dylan Burpee each had 3 3-pointers. Hunter Burpee had 2 3's and Camden Porter had 1 3-pointer.

Grady Ritchie had 12 points for Kathadin and Justin Hurlbert finished with 9 points. The Cougars were 7-9 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers in the game. Grady Ritchie, Joshua Martin, Wesley Pipes and Jeffrey Martin each had a 3-pointer.

Southern Aroostook is now 17-1 and will play #6 Schenck in the 1st Boy's Class D Semifinal on Thursday, February 24th at 7 p.m.

Kathadin's season comes to a close with a record of 10-10

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Katahdin Boys 2 7 14 16 39 Southern Aroostook Boys 18 25 25 13 81

Box Score

Kathadin

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Daquan Lindsey 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Grady Ritchie 12 4 3 1 3 3 4 Connor Edwards 2 1 1 0 0 0 5 Kyle McNally 4 2 2 0 0 0 10 Joshua Martin 5 2 1 1 0 0 11 Jeffrey Martin 3 1 0 1 0 0 12 Justin Hurlbert 9 3 3 0 3 4 15 Josiah Rodgerson 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Wesley Pipes 3 1 0 1 0 0 21 Bradley Bailey 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Samuel Boone 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 Erick Cummingd 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Kaden Lane 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 39 14 10 4 7 9

Southern Aroostook

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Drake Weston 9 3 0 3 0 0 3 Andrew Chambers 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Ethan Collier 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Dylan Burpee 21 7 4 3 4 4 14 Camden Porter 11 3 2 1 4 4 15 Trafton Russell 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 Christopher Caswell 6 2 2 0 2 2 32 Graham Siltz 13 5 5 0 3 3 40 Hunter Burpee 18 7 5 2 2 4 50 Andrew Lewis 0 0 0 0 0 0 54 Brennan Burpee 2 1 1 0 0 0 TOTALS 81 28 19 9 16 19