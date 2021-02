2020-21 Mr and Miss Basketball Semi-Finalists and McDonald’s All-Star Rosters

At a virtual press conference today, the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches (MABC) announced the AA/A/B North and South, and C/D North and South player selections along with the All-State Foul-Shooters, All-State Academic teams, and the Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball semi-finalists. Congratulations to All!

Chosen as semifinalists for Mr. Maine Basketball were

Sawyer Deprey - Caribou

Parker Desjardins - Forest Hills

Kobe Gilbert - Piscataquis

Dylan Griffin - Thornton Academy

Wyatt Hathaway - Leavitt

Dylan Huff - Brewer

Payton Jones - Thornton Academy

Cash McClure - Maranacook

Matt Parent - Messalonskee

Andrew Szwez - Bangor

Chosen as Miss Maine semifinalists were

Emily Archibald - Kennebunk

Glory Blethen - Boothbay Region

Camille Clement - Greely

Cassidy Dumont - Oxford Hills

Peyton Grant - Dexter

Amanda Kabantu - Portland

Adele Nadeau - Gorham

Gemima Motema - Portland

Sophia McVicar - Calais

Mollie Obar - Greely

The Girls Academic All-State Team includes

Libby Fleming - Bangor

Kylie Brown - Boothbay Region

Alison Gerety - Cape Elizabeth

Jillian Lizotte - Cheverus

Julia Reny - Cony

Rylee Easton - Deer Isle - Stonington

Natalie Hodgins - MCI

Brooke Martin - Messalonskee

Abby Flanagan - Monmouth Academy

Kayla Conley - Scarborough

Addy Hale - Traip Academy

Jennifer Ferry Winslow

The Boys Academic All-State Team includes

Andrew Szwez - Bangor

Kyle Douin - Cony

Brett Kusnierz - Dexter

Parker Desjardins - Forest Hills

Elias Thomas - Freeport

Grant Nadeau - Gorham

Jackson Theriault - Marshwood

Matt Parent - Messalonskee

Brantley Kane - Narraguagus

Ryan Crockett - Old Orchard Beach

Zakary Mills - Penquis Valley

Gavyn Leighton - Wells

Girls Foul Shooters

Peyton Grant - Dexter

Adele Nadeau - Gorham

Maya Cooney - Nokomis

Faith Sjoberg - Presque Isle

Jaycie Christopher - Skowhegan

Boys Foul Shooters

Will Harriman - Biddeford

Grant Nadeau - Gorham

Aidan Sullivan - Marshwood

Jason Desisto - Orono

The All-Star teams were selected based upon ballot returns in a statewide high school basketball coaches' vote conducted by the MABC in January and February

McDonald's All Star Team Include

Girls AA/A/B North

Libby Fleming - Bangor

Jillian Lizotte- Cheverus

Julia Reny - Cony

Megan Deans -Hampden Academy

Sarah Poli - Lawrence

Emily Strachan -Lewiston

Hannah Richards -Old Town

Cassidy Dumont -Oxford Hills

Amanda Kabantu -Portland

Gemima Motema -Portland

Kali Thompson- Waterville

Bodhi Littlefield -Winslow

Girls C/D North

Sophia McVicar Calais

Maci Beals Central Aroostook

Libby Grass Central Aroostook

Rylee Eaton Deer Isle-Stonington

Kaylee Morey Deer Isle-Stonington

Peyton Grant Dexter

Anna Strout Narraguagus

Emily St. Cyr Penobscot Valley

Makenzie Alley Searsport

Kacy Daggett Southern Aroostook

Annalys Robinson Stearns

Emily Curtis Woodland

Boys AA/A/B North

Andrew Szwez Bangor

Jason Barlett Belfast

Dylan Huff Brewer

Kyle Goodrich Brewer

Jeremy Fraser Camden Hills

Sawyer Deprey Caribou

Dylan Morrison Cheverus

Nolan Sanborn Cheverus

Zach Nickerson Lawrence

Matt Parent Messalonskee

Cam Kingsbury Oceanside

Cecil Grant Washington Academy

Boys C/D North