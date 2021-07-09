2021 Maine Lobster Bowl Rosters Announced

Congratulations to those chosen to participate in the 2021 Lobster Bowl, which will be played, Saturday, July 17th at Lewiston High School.

Because there was no "tackle" football played in the State last year due to COVID-19, the Lobster Bowl Committee decided to make the 2021 Lobster Bowl a 7 on 7 contest.

There are 8 teams, the Grey, Yellow, Orange, Gold, Purple, Blue, Green and Red Teams. Teams will be divided into 2 4-team pools with every team playing 3 30-minute games.

The Round Robin will begin at 4 p.m. with the Championship Game scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Rosters are as follows

Grey Team - Head Coach Devin Robert - Mountain Valley



Jared Bissonette - Sanford

Dawson Bradaway - Bonny Eagle

Peter Coleman - Old Orchard Beach

Dylan Coombs - Lawrence

Ryan Crocket - Old Orchard Beach

Will Johnson - Ellsworth

Roy Koneff - Old Town

Zack Madison - Leavitt

Logan Martin - Foxcroft Academy

Nathan Newgard - Winslow

Tucker Nicholas - Mt. Blue

Gavin Perkins - Winthrop

David Riddle - Yarmouth

Joe Ringuette - Poland

Keegan Whiting - Lewiston

Yellow Team - Coach Bill County - Leavitt

Jaiden Caron - Lewiston

Beck Carrier - Gorham

Ashton Crowell - Biddeford

Michael Delahanty - Hampden Academy

Reid Gagnon - Winslow

Cam Green - Skowhegan

Tyson Green - Edward Little

Ricki Hendrix - Massabesic

Jack Kearing - Mt. Blue

Chris Kelley - Belfast

Eddie Kern - Leavitt

Jack Smith - Biddeford

Daniel Tarbox - Thornton Academy

Denver Taylor - Leavitt

Edward Thurston - Freyburg Academy

Bryce Willette - Madison

Orange Team - Coach Pat Munzing - Gardiner

Kyle Adams - Gardiner

Trevor Beals - Massabesic

Noah Blessington - Mt. Ararat

Jamal Cariglia - Cony

Nolan Davis - Bonny Eagle

Aiden Donovan - Biddeford

Ryan Friend - MCI

Daniel Fox - Freeport

Dante Garcia - Edward Little

Wyatt Gogan - Hermon

Cam Irish - Edward Little

Dan Johnston - Westbrook

Garrett Mack - Lewiston

Zach Morris - Houlton

James Opiyo - Deering

Keegan Roberts - Mt. Blue

Tanner Veilleux - Belfast

Jalen White - Westbrook

Blue Team - Coach Chad Stowell - Oak Hill

Jack Andrews - Kennebunk

Nathan Berthelette - MCI

Harrison Boyle - Windham

Cole Brown - Dirigo

Connor Daley - York

Noah Dunn - Winthrop

Mason Fitzgerald - Skowhegan

Costa Gikas - Thornton Academy

Peyton Jones - Thornton Academy

Sam Lindsey - Oak Hill

Greyden Lindstedt - Cheverus

Jonah Potter - Wells

Josh Randall - Lewiston

Gavin Rawstron - Oak Hill

Luke Stedman - Foxcroft Academy

Ian Steele - Winthrop

Red Team - Coach Chris Kates - Lisbon

Shamous Cole - South Portland

Cliff David - South Portland

Josh Fairbother - Belfast

Cam Hathaway - Brunsick

Zeke Hesseltine - Medomak Valley

Jacob Humphrey - Bonny Eagle

Teagan Hynes - York

Joey Labbe - Thornton Academy

Connor Lavigne - Wells

Justin Le - Lisbon

Tristan Malcomb - Sanford

Daytona McIver - Lisbon

Conrad Nicely - Noble

Tyler Rice - Hermon

Mason Savary - Morse

Luke White - Cony

Green Team - Coach Mike Hathaway - Lisbon

Thomas Casey - Leavitt

Zach Delano - Mt. Blue

Connor Dobson - South Portland

Robert Dorman - Dexter

Jake Genesseo - Cony

Wyatt Hathaway - Leavitt

Nick Kaiser - Edward Little

Kristian Larouche - Lawrence

Asa Leavitt - Leavitt

Colin Manning - Cony

Zach Nickerson - Lawrence

Aiden Ostiguy - Madison

Joseph Pike - Portland

Tyreek Rose - Noble

Joshua Seymour - Brewer

Trevor Smith - Hermon

Nick Woodside - Messalonskee

Gold Team - Coach Mark Soehren -Oxford Hills

Peter Astanasaff - South Portland

Caden Benendict - Freeport

Robert Clark - Winslow

Ben Craft - Camden Hills

Sean Cunniffe - Windham

Bode DayCoombs - Bonny Eagle

Brevin DeLorento - Foxcroft Academy

Chris Fournier - Belfast

Cody Larson - Brunswick

Cole Martin - Belfast

Anthony Panciocco - Freeport

Parker Ponte - Dexter

Jake Rand - Falmouth/Greely

Atticus Soehren - Oxford Hills

Marcus Stone - Oxford Hills

Will Thorn - Camden Hills

Zach Tubbs - Hermon

Purple Team - Coach Alex Rotsko - Marshwood

Daunte Altovino - Sanford

Cam Bennett - Kennebunk

Joseph Dupont - Marranacook

Garrison Emmerson - Bonny Eagle

Isaiah Hill - Poland

Colby Leach - Marshwood

Ty LeBlond - Oxford Hills

David Mason - Telstar

Parker MacPherson - Marshwood

Danny May - Lewiston

Alex Mcalvey - Biddeford

Amani Peeples-Gorman - Deering

Ethan Rockafellow - Marshwood

Frank Tierney - South Portland

Lineman

Dyllyn Anderson - Camden Hills

Jimmy Archer - Mt. Blue

Antonio Assaf - Cony

Peirce Bealieu - Massabesic

Braden Bickford - Falmouth/Greely

Isaiah Bohem - Leavitt

Justin Bolduc - Winslow

Eli Brown - Marshwood

Colby Cook - Brewer

Ben Carroll - Massabesic

Liam Donovan - Biddeford

John Dugan - Bonny Eagle

Nampo Dayton - Old Orchard Beach

PJ Exel - Noble

Michael Fitch - Waterville

Michael Ford - Lewiston

Giovanni Fornaro - Cheverus

Chris Fortin - Kennebunk

Connor Garrity - Leavitt

Jake Harriman - Bonny Eagle

Mason Heiser - Noble

Michael Jalbert - Lewiston

Evan Kelley - Poland

Noah Lamb - Falmouth/Greely

Eli LeBlanc - Bonny Eagle

Tim Lessard - Noble

Jacob Lessard - Thornton Academy

Noah Liberty - Lewiston

Elo Mahan - Fryeburg Academy

Aiden Martin - York

Jack Mazziotti - Windham

Romeo Mellits - Nokomis

JJ Mislewicz - Portland

Brandon Moses - Hermon

Chase Nelson - Dirigo

Ashnel Plum - Maranacook

Ben Poland - Edward Little

Nathaniel Porter - Belfast

Hunter Ruhlin - South Portland

Calob Sanborn - Hermon

Sam Toussaint - Sanford

Jream Tripp - Oxford Hills

Lucas Walker - Belfast

Sam Wrigley - Mt. Blue

Connor Young - John Bapst

The 2020 Lobster Bowl was cancelled because of the pandemic.

The Maine Principal's Association and the State of Maine has cleared the way for football to resume in the Fall of 2021.

