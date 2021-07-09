2021 Maine Lobster Bowl Rosters Announced
Congratulations to those chosen to participate in the 2021 Lobster Bowl, which will be played, Saturday, July 17th at Lewiston High School.
Because there was no "tackle" football played in the State last year due to COVID-19, the Lobster Bowl Committee decided to make the 2021 Lobster Bowl a 7 on 7 contest.
There are 8 teams, the Grey, Yellow, Orange, Gold, Purple, Blue, Green and Red Teams. Teams will be divided into 2 4-team pools with every team playing 3 30-minute games.
The Round Robin will begin at 4 p.m. with the Championship Game scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
Rosters are as follows
Grey Team - Head Coach Devin Robert - Mountain Valley
- Jared Bissonette - Sanford
- Dawson Bradaway - Bonny Eagle
- Peter Coleman - Old Orchard Beach
- Dylan Coombs - Lawrence
- Ryan Crocket - Old Orchard Beach
- Will Johnson - Ellsworth
- Roy Koneff - Old Town
- Zack Madison - Leavitt
- Logan Martin - Foxcroft Academy
- Nathan Newgard - Winslow
- Tucker Nicholas - Mt. Blue
- Gavin Perkins - Winthrop
- David Riddle - Yarmouth
- Joe Ringuette - Poland
- Keegan Whiting - Lewiston
Yellow Team - Coach Bill County - Leavitt
- Jaiden Caron - Lewiston
- Beck Carrier - Gorham
- Ashton Crowell - Biddeford
- Michael Delahanty - Hampden Academy
- Reid Gagnon - Winslow
- Cam Green - Skowhegan
- Tyson Green - Edward Little
- Ricki Hendrix - Massabesic
- Jack Kearing - Mt. Blue
- Chris Kelley - Belfast
- Eddie Kern - Leavitt
- Jack Smith - Biddeford
- Daniel Tarbox - Thornton Academy
- Denver Taylor - Leavitt
- Edward Thurston - Freyburg Academy
- Bryce Willette - Madison
Orange Team - Coach Pat Munzing - Gardiner
- Kyle Adams - Gardiner
- Trevor Beals - Massabesic
- Noah Blessington - Mt. Ararat
- Jamal Cariglia - Cony
- Nolan Davis - Bonny Eagle
- Aiden Donovan - Biddeford
- Ryan Friend - MCI
- Daniel Fox - Freeport
- Dante Garcia - Edward Little
- Wyatt Gogan - Hermon
- Cam Irish - Edward Little
- Dan Johnston - Westbrook
- Garrett Mack - Lewiston
- Zach Morris - Houlton
- James Opiyo - Deering
- Keegan Roberts - Mt. Blue
- Tanner Veilleux - Belfast
- Jalen White - Westbrook
Blue Team - Coach Chad Stowell - Oak Hill
- Jack Andrews - Kennebunk
- Nathan Berthelette - MCI
- Harrison Boyle - Windham
- Cole Brown - Dirigo
- Connor Daley - York
- Noah Dunn - Winthrop
- Mason Fitzgerald - Skowhegan
- Costa Gikas - Thornton Academy
- Peyton Jones - Thornton Academy
- Sam Lindsey - Oak Hill
- Greyden Lindstedt - Cheverus
- Jonah Potter - Wells
- Josh Randall - Lewiston
- Gavin Rawstron - Oak Hill
- Luke Stedman - Foxcroft Academy
- Ian Steele - Winthrop
Red Team - Coach Chris Kates - Lisbon
- Shamous Cole - South Portland
- Cliff David - South Portland
- Josh Fairbother - Belfast
- Cam Hathaway - Brunsick
- Zeke Hesseltine - Medomak Valley
- Jacob Humphrey - Bonny Eagle
- Teagan Hynes - York
- Joey Labbe - Thornton Academy
- Connor Lavigne - Wells
- Justin Le - Lisbon
- Tristan Malcomb - Sanford
- Daytona McIver - Lisbon
- Conrad Nicely - Noble
- Tyler Rice - Hermon
- Mason Savary - Morse
- Luke White - Cony
Green Team - Coach Mike Hathaway - Lisbon
- Thomas Casey - Leavitt
- Zach Delano - Mt. Blue
- Connor Dobson - South Portland
- Robert Dorman - Dexter
- Jake Genesseo - Cony
- Wyatt Hathaway - Leavitt
- Nick Kaiser - Edward Little
- Kristian Larouche - Lawrence
- Asa Leavitt - Leavitt
- Colin Manning - Cony
- Zach Nickerson - Lawrence
- Aiden Ostiguy - Madison
- Joseph Pike - Portland
- Tyreek Rose - Noble
- Joshua Seymour - Brewer
- Trevor Smith - Hermon
- Nick Woodside - Messalonskee
Gold Team - Coach Mark Soehren -Oxford Hills
- Peter Astanasaff - South Portland
- Caden Benendict - Freeport
- Robert Clark - Winslow
- Ben Craft - Camden Hills
- Sean Cunniffe - Windham
- Bode DayCoombs - Bonny Eagle
- Brevin DeLorento - Foxcroft Academy
- Chris Fournier - Belfast
- Cody Larson - Brunswick
- Cole Martin - Belfast
- Anthony Panciocco - Freeport
- Parker Ponte - Dexter
- Jake Rand - Falmouth/Greely
- Atticus Soehren - Oxford Hills
- Marcus Stone - Oxford Hills
- Will Thorn - Camden Hills
- Zach Tubbs - Hermon
Purple Team - Coach Alex Rotsko - Marshwood
- Daunte Altovino - Sanford
- Cam Bennett - Kennebunk
- Joseph Dupont - Marranacook
- Garrison Emmerson - Bonny Eagle
- Isaiah Hill - Poland
- Colby Leach - Marshwood
- Ty LeBlond - Oxford Hills
- David Mason - Telstar
- Parker MacPherson - Marshwood
- Danny May - Lewiston
- Alex Mcalvey - Biddeford
- Amani Peeples-Gorman - Deering
- Ethan Rockafellow - Marshwood
- Frank Tierney - South Portland
Lineman
- Dyllyn Anderson - Camden Hills
- Jimmy Archer - Mt. Blue
- Antonio Assaf - Cony
- Peirce Bealieu - Massabesic
- Braden Bickford - Falmouth/Greely
- Isaiah Bohem - Leavitt
- Justin Bolduc - Winslow
- Eli Brown - Marshwood
- Colby Cook - Brewer
- Ben Carroll - Massabesic
- Liam Donovan - Biddeford
- John Dugan - Bonny Eagle
- Nampo Dayton - Old Orchard Beach
- PJ Exel - Noble
- Michael Fitch - Waterville
- Michael Ford - Lewiston
- Giovanni Fornaro - Cheverus
- Chris Fortin - Kennebunk
- Connor Garrity - Leavitt
- Jake Harriman - Bonny Eagle
- Mason Heiser - Noble
- Michael Jalbert - Lewiston
- Evan Kelley - Poland
- Noah Lamb - Falmouth/Greely
- Eli LeBlanc - Bonny Eagle
- Tim Lessard - Noble
- Jacob Lessard - Thornton Academy
- Noah Liberty - Lewiston
- Elo Mahan - Fryeburg Academy
- Aiden Martin - York
- Jack Mazziotti - Windham
- Romeo Mellits - Nokomis
- JJ Mislewicz - Portland
- Brandon Moses - Hermon
- Chase Nelson - Dirigo
- Ashnel Plum - Maranacook
- Ben Poland - Edward Little
- Nathaniel Porter - Belfast
- Hunter Ruhlin - South Portland
- Calob Sanborn - Hermon
- Sam Toussaint - Sanford
- Jream Tripp - Oxford Hills
- Lucas Walker - Belfast
- Sam Wrigley - Mt. Blue
- Connor Young - John Bapst
The 2020 Lobster Bowl was cancelled because of the pandemic. If you want to contribute on behalf of any player, you can do so online HERE
The Maine Principal's Association and the State of Maine has cleared the way for football to resume in the Fall of 2021.
