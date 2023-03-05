2022-23 PVC Class D Basketball All-Conference Teams

2022-23 PVC Class D Basketball All-Conference Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The 2022-23 PVC Class D Basketball All-Conference Teams have been announced. Congratulations to all!

Girls

First Team

  • Macey Brown - Deer Isle-Stonington
  • Jaydin Anderson - Machias
  • Jaida Case - Machias
  • Skyler Tinker - Machias
  • Harlee Sprague - Schenck

Second Team

  • Kristin Grant - Machias
  • Jenna Suddy - Shead
  • Rachel Crowley - Jonesport-Beals
  • Taytum Chase - Deer Isle

Player of the Year -  Macey Brown - Deer Isle-Stonington
Coach of the Year - Kate Whitney - Machias

Boys

First Team

  • Shane Feeney - Machias
  • Jalen Reed - Bangor Christian
  • Damon Beal - Jonesport-Beals
  • Ryan Ingalls - Schenck
  • Brevan Kenney - Jonesport-Belas

Second Team

  • Ethan Foss - Machias
  • Conrad Straubel- Bangor Christian
  • Mason McDunnah - Schenck
  • Brady McAvoy - Schenck

Player of the Year - Shane Feeney - Machias
Coach of the Year - Aaron Hutchins - Schenck

Get our free mobile app

10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World in 2022

Between the 10 of them, they will bring in a total of more than $992 million in 2022.
Filed Under: Bangor Sports
Categories: Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, High School Basketball
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket