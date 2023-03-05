2022-23 PVC Class D Basketball All-Conference Teams
The 2022-23 PVC Class D Basketball All-Conference Teams have been announced. Congratulations to all!
Girls
First Team
- Macey Brown - Deer Isle-Stonington
- Jaydin Anderson - Machias
- Jaida Case - Machias
- Skyler Tinker - Machias
- Harlee Sprague - Schenck
Second Team
- Kristin Grant - Machias
- Jenna Suddy - Shead
- Rachel Crowley - Jonesport-Beals
- Taytum Chase - Deer Isle
Player of the Year - Macey Brown - Deer Isle-Stonington
Coach of the Year - Kate Whitney - Machias
Boys
First Team
- Shane Feeney - Machias
- Jalen Reed - Bangor Christian
- Damon Beal - Jonesport-Beals
- Ryan Ingalls - Schenck
- Brevan Kenney - Jonesport-Belas
Second Team
- Ethan Foss - Machias
- Conrad Straubel- Bangor Christian
- Mason McDunnah - Schenck
- Brady McAvoy - Schenck
Player of the Year - Shane Feeney - Machias
Coach of the Year - Aaron Hutchins - Schenck
