The 2022-23 PVC Class D Basketball All-Conference Teams have been announced. Congratulations to all!

Girls

First Team

Macey Brown - Deer Isle-Stonington

Jaydin Anderson - Machias

Jaida Case - Machias

Skyler Tinker - Machias

Harlee Sprague - Schenck

Second Team

Kristin Grant - Machias

Jenna Suddy - Shead

Rachel Crowley - Jonesport-Beals

Taytum Chase - Deer Isle

Player of the Year - Macey Brown - Deer Isle-Stonington

Coach of the Year - Kate Whitney - Machias

Boys

First Team

Shane Feeney - Machias

Jalen Reed - Bangor Christian

Damon Beal - Jonesport-Beals

Ryan Ingalls - Schenck

Brevan Kenney - Jonesport-Belas

Second Team

Ethan Foss - Machias

Conrad Straubel- Bangor Christian

Mason McDunnah - Schenck

Brady McAvoy - Schenck

Player of the Year - Shane Feeney - Machias

Coach of the Year - Aaron Hutchins - Schenck

Get our free mobile app